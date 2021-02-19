Calaveras County Public Health has received an award from the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) for the work it did in partnering with the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE).
Each year ACSA presents the Partners in Excellence Award to “outstanding community partnerships,” which recognizes individual leadership and contributions on the part of school administrators, educators and community leaders, according to a press release issued by CCOE.
Public health was nominated for the award by CCOE.
“Calaveras Public Health staff were by our side from the very beginning, enabling educators to focus on providing continuous learning opportunities to our students during this difficult time,” said Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik in the press release. “Working through the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19 has not been easy, but the educators in Calaveras County know that our path was much smoother because of the cooperation and partnership with Calaveras Public Health.”
The release stated that public health “was well ahead of the state in working with schools to create site-specific plans. The team at Calaveras Public Health rapidly initiated weekly calls with school nurses and administrators to respond quickly to their needs and provided resources for case management and contact tracing of students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19.”
Interim Director of Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency Sam Leach the partnership has been “instrumental” in helping increase the impact of the work the agency is doing.
“Calaveras Public Health has a dedicated team of public health professionals and staff that have worked tirelessly to ensure the health and well-being of everyone in Calaveras County,” Leach stated in the release. “Engaging with community partners has been instrumental to increase the impact of public health interventions during the pandemic. It is an honor to accept this award on behalf of all the Calaveras Public Health team.”