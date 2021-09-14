For those who work in health care, it is a full-life job—now, more than ever. From the hospital, to running errands, to being home with family, the novel coronavirus has a way of infecting one’s thoughts.
“There’s no escaping this,” said Doug Archer, president and CEO of Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC), a small hospital in the Dignity Health system, located in the rural community of San Andreas. “Whether we’ve been busy with Covid or not busy with Covid, we’ve been worried about Covid, and it’s like this kind of weight that just hangs there.”
Archer thinks that prolonged stress on healthcare workers and subsequent burnout have contributed to the shortage of traveling nurses statewide. This is bad news for his hospital, which is experiencing low staffing levels due to reasons both routine and Covid-related, though no staff members have left due to the vaccine mandate.
Like most hospitals, MTMC has seen its fair share of COVID-19 patients since admitting its very first case in April of 2020. Since then, surges have ebbed and flowed, but factors including the sparse population have thus far spared the hospital from reaching its capacity.
Right now, MTMC is in the midst of one of those surges, possibly the worst yet. And it’s taking a toll on the workers who live it each day.
“I will wake up from a dream and know that I will have been in those Covid rooms while I was dreaming,” said Meghan Van Bolt, a registered nurse who has worked at MTMC for nine years. Van Bolt operates in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she sees the most severe cases of COVID-19.
Before the pandemic, a normal day for Van Bolt would entail caring for one or two patients; on a good day, none. If a patient was intubated and placed on a ventilator, it was typically due to congestive heart failure or a bad case of pneumonia. Now, she is dealing with an average ICU census of between three and four patients, too many of whom have slipped away due to Covid.
Van Bolt describes “the process” of these worst cases: initially admitted into the ICU, the patient is very sick but able to engage in conversation. They will likely be placed on high-flow oxygen—“nothing horribly invasive at that point, but they’re still needing a lot of help.” If their condition worsens, they will be provided higher-flow oxygen and will be placed on a BiPAP machine, a noninvasive form of ventilation worn over the face that can become “uncomfortable” after several days of use.
“Eventually, we get to a point where we do some diagnostic testing, and we find this patient is going to need intubation and ventilation,” Van Bolt said.
It is rare for a Covid patient to survive once they are placed on a ventilator.
Van Bolt says the progression of these worst Covid cases is “too fast.”
“Covid has been so unfair,” she said. “I’ll go from talking to these patients about their family members to, within less than a month, I’m meeting their family members, and we’re saying goodbye. I think that has to be the most heartbreaking, cruel thing that any of the nursing staff has had to go through.”
Hospital restrictions on visitations have not made the job any easier. In addition to medical care, nurses must provide emotional support to both patients and family members, facilitating FaceTime calls, reading letters and decorating rooms with photos of loved ones. Van Bolt always talks to the patient, regardless of whether they are able to respond.
“We don’t like feeling like we’re separating patients from their loved ones. It’s a struggle,” she said.
For Van Bolt, respite is found in coming home to her family.
“I give my daughter an extra big squeeze,” she said. “I know where to go to replenish.”
Van Bolt hopes other healthcare workers can also find what “refills them” as they continue to be tested. And she wants her community to know that she and coworkers will “always be here with compassion and service.”
“I know it’s hard to go through these surges, and I don’t think that they’re going to go away ever, completely, in our lifetime,” she said. “But we’re always here, and that’s why we do this. That’s why we do what we do.”
For radiologic technologist Christopher Taylor, his interactions with the coronavirus have been different but no less disheartening.
Taylor performs X-ray scans on Covid patients in all stages of the disease. Scans of seriously-ill patients who come from the Emergency Room or the ICU often display “ground-glass opacification” on the lungs, a “hazy” hallmark of Covid that Taylor says can also be seen with asbestos exposure and prolonged work in dust-filled industries like tile cutting.
“(The lungs) look really bad,” he said. “A good lung should look nice and black. A lung post-Covid will have lots of light spots and light areas throughout.”
For Taylor, one of the hardest parts of the job is seeing patients come in months after “recovering” from Covid, still experiencing serious or worsened symptoms; a lingering cough, shortness of breath.
“In some cases, people who were previously in very good shape and even athletic suddenly can’t do something like walk around their backyard. We’ve seen some of them come in in wheelchairs when they used to be very healthy people,” Taylor said. “It’s just seeing people go from healthy to slowly worsening over time, and maybe recovering but often dying, and they really struggle to breathe. … You can kind of see the anguish that they go through, and that’s honestly been really tough to see every day for a year-plus.”
The eccentricities of working in a small community also take their toll, Taylor added.
“If (people) see things differently in regards to the pandemic, it can really strain those personal relationships. In a bigger hospital, in a bigger area, they’re just numbers. Here, it’s people we know, which makes it a lot tougher,” Taylor said.
However, people “doing their part” to end the pandemic is much appreciated by Taylor.
“I really love when I do see it, and I wish there was a lot more of that,” he said. “Kudos to those people. I think they’re the real heroes.”
Lessons learned
In the roughly 18 months since COVID-19 swept through the United States, healthcare workers have been fine-tuning their methods in treating the disease. Staff at MTMC are no exception, and treatment has changed drastically over the course of the pandemic.
According to Archer, staff “know a lot more” when it comes to triaging and identifying serious illness from COVID-19. A patient who may have been sent to the ICU at the beginning of the pandemic might now only spend a few days as a regular inpatient.
Additionally, the current surge, which started around the beginning of July when the Delta variant was dominant, has brought more patients than ever before—but with slightly less severity of illness.
As of Sept. 13 and since July 1, MTMC has admitted 30 Covid patients, three of whom have died. Also on Sept. 13, Calaveras County Public Health announced its 67th Covid-related death. The deceased was a man in his 50s.
Data from MTMC appears to support the efficacy of vaccination in preventing serious illness due to COVID-19. Of those 30 patients admitted, 28 were not vaccinated. The three who expired were also unvaccinated.
In fact, Archer says, no vaccinated Covid patients admitted to MTMC have suffered serious illness, though there have been breakthrough cases documented.
“We’ve had patients about to be intubated saying ‘I wish I would have been vaccinated. Can I get vaccinated now?’” Archer said. “But it’s too late.”
“I’ve seen a difference only in that those that are vaccinated seem not to be getting as sick,” said nurse Van Bolt. “I would say seriously consider (getting vaccinated), but I don’t feel comfortable giving medical advice. Go see your doctor and talk to them. Make that choice with your physician.”
In fact, much of what Van Bolt sees in the ICU might be prevented by an early visit to the doctor, she said. Many of the serious cases she has treated have been in people with comorbidities such as diabetes and obesity. A doctor can also check for deficiencies in zinc and Vitamin D, or may prescribe early treatment for Covid in the form of medication and take-home oxygen.
“We didn’t necessarily have in the beginning the convalescent plasma, antivirals and steroids. We’re still doing a lot of those, but we’ve kind of fine-tuned when those seem to be effective,” Van Bolt said. “(Ivermectin) was something that was discussed in the media, but once you get to me or once you’re in the hospital, there is nothing that medication is going to do clinically for you to improve at that point.”
Van Bolt added that many people are not aware of proning, which patients can do at home by lying in positions that reduce pulmonary load and allow the lungs to heal. She also recommends purchasing a pulse oximeter, which monitors blood oxygen levels.
Early intervention is “absolutely” helpful, she emphasized. “Go to the doctor as early as possible.”