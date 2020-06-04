Salons get back to work in strange new world

These days, Veronica Metildi looks more like a nurse than a hairdresser. Upon entering the salon, she’ll tell you through a medical mask that she isn’t accepting walk-ins. If you have an appointment scheduled, she’ll take your temperature with an infrared thermometer before providing you with a mask, if you need one, and guiding you to a chair. While cutting your hair, she reaches for the Clorox wipes almost as frequently as her scissors.
“There’s a lot of strangeness,” Metildi said of her new workplace atmosphere. Like most salons and barbershops throughout California, The Salon in downtown Angels Camp was permitted to reopen on May 26 after a two-month-long mandatory closure. Business is booming, but the landscape has changed.
Metildi and her three coworkers opted to wait until Monday to reopen, in order to properly clean, stock up on mandated personal protective equipment, and display their business checklist proving that they are in compliance
“Some of our clients are older, and we just want to take care of them properly and make them feel comfortable,” Metildi said. She added that visits are expected from the state Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, which has been tasked with enforcing salon-specific COVID-19 guidelines.
“I don’t like having to tell people that they have to sit outside,” Fidel Avila, owner of Susan Cloud’s Hair for You in Angels Camp told the Enterprise. “The masks get uncomfortable, but we have to wear them. We have to cut with gloves. Overall, I’m happy to be back.”
Metildi echoed that the hassle of having to purchase backordered masks out of her own pocket, stagger her shifts, and constantly sanitize oft-used surfaces is outweighed by the benefits of getting back to work. During her hiatus, she had clients requesting that she make house calls, though she refused in fear of losing her cosmetology license.
The salon itself was able to make it through, largely thanks to the generosity of a landlord who allowed rent at half-price with no back pay.
“I think everybody here is smart,” Metildi said. “You’re supposed to save for a rainy day, and it started raining hard.”
Metildi’s husband’s job at WorldMark in Angels Camp didn’t fare as well, she said. After a long career at the resort, his position was eliminated entirely.
County Economic and Community Development Director Kathy Gallino told the Enterprise that she doesn’t have the data yet on how many local businesses have fallen victim to the pandemic – especially with businesses including nail salons, gyms and hotels for tourism still shuttered under the statewide stay-at-home order.
Gallino says she’s been helping small businesses teetering on the edge by applying for a $1.25 million grant from the federal Community Development Block Grant to establish a small business revolving loan fund.
“(I’m) also working on another grant application through the (U.S. Economic Development Administration) to develop a comprehensive strategic plan for our county that incorporates business resiliency and (the) recovery component,” Gallino said.
Additionally, Gallino has collaborated with the local health department, the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Angels to provide a series of webinars navigating state COVID-19 guidelines for reopening businesses. The webinars are available for viewing on the chamber’s website and Facebook page.