Calaveras County has experienced its 74th COVID-19 death, the county's health department reported on Thursday.
"Calaveras Public Health is sad to report one additional death from COVID-19 that includes a male in his 60s. To those people experiencing the loss of a loved one to COVID-19, the team at Calaveras Public Health offers our condolences," Calaveras County Public Health Division stated in a press release.
The number of reported active Covid cases was halved between Sept. 29 and Sept. 30. However, according to Public Health, fluctuating Covid numbers from one day to the next do not necessarily indicate an overall trend, as it could be due to a lag in testing or other factors.
As of Thursday, approximately 53% of county residents are fully vaccinated, according to Public Health.