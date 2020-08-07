The following press release was issued by Calaveras County Public Health.
On Friday, August 7, 2020 Calaveras Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID- 19 in Calaveras County. The additional cases include one male between 0 to 17 years of age, two females and three males between 18 to 49 years of age, two females and two males between 50-64 years of age, and one male over the age of 65. Seven cases were reported in District 1, Districts 2 and 3 had one case each, and District 5 had two cases. There were no cases reported in District 4.
“Each of us has a role to play. This means looking out for one another and sharing good information so that we can turn this around,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer. “There are several things we can do now to control the spread of COVID-19 - wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and practice physical distancing. Each of these steps on their own is not enough. We have to do them all to prevent the spread of the virus. Nothing is risk-free but at least we can say that we’ve used all the tools we have available to keep us safe and healthy,” said Dr. Kelaita.
To date, Calaveras Public Health has reported 147 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 120 cases have since recovered while 26 cases remain active. There has been one reported death related to COVID-19 in Calaveras County.
The best ways to avoid exposure to the virus are to:
• Stay home if you are sick
• Stay at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
• Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when around others
Calaveras Public Health staff continues to investigate new cases to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately:
No-cost testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone who would like to get tested. The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Testing is now available to those age 3 and older. People are highly encouraged to register online. People without Internet access should call (888) 634-1123. To receive information and resources related to COVID-19 visit the Calaveras County COVID-19 website.
• Diarrhea
• Trouble breathing
• New confusion or weakness
• Bluish lips or face
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• Inability to wake or stay awake