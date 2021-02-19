Reports of an active shooter at the Calaveras County Public Health building in San Andreas on Friday were determined to be unfounded, but not before the building was evacuated.
Calaveras County law enforcement officials responded to the building in the 700 block of Mountain Ranch Road, near Mark Twain Medical Center, within minutes after a third party source reported an active shooter at approximately 12:30 p.m.
A statement from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office described the cause of the incident as a “miscommunication” regarding a recent threatening phone call received at the health department.
“The phone call included vague threats from a person unhappy about their inability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment,” the statement reads. “A second employee in the area heard about the threats and thought there was an active shooter on scene, which resulted in the call to law enforcement.”
Although the building was searched and the report was determined to be unfounded, the reporting person “acted appropriately," the Sheriff’s Office stated.
Health and Human Services Agency Interim Director Sam Leach, who oversees Public Health, told the Enterprise that he is grateful for the sheriff’s office and that “everyone is OK,” but finds the threats against Public Health employees “disheartening.”
“Our team members really care about our community and they want to help get people vaccinated,” Leach said. “They are some of the nicest people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I encourage everyone to please be kind and patient with each other. We appreciate the support of our community.”