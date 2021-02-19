Pub Health

Signs positioned near Mark Twain Medical Center and Calaveras County Public Health direct drivers to a vaccine clinic on Friday. 

Reports of an active shooter at the Calaveras County Public Health building in San Andreas on Friday were determined to be unfounded, but not before the building was evacuated.

Calaveras County law enforcement officials responded to the building in the 700 block of Mountain Ranch Road, near Mark Twain Medical Center, within minutes after a third party source reported an active shooter at approximately 12:30 p.m.

A statement from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office described the cause of the incident as a “miscommunication” regarding a recent threatening phone call received at the health department.

“The phone call included vague threats from a person unhappy about their inability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment,” the statement reads. “A second employee in the area heard about the threats and thought there was an active shooter on scene, which resulted in the call to law enforcement.”

Although the building was searched and the report was determined to be unfounded, the reporting person “acted appropriately," the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Health and Human Services Agency Interim Director Sam Leach, who oversees Public Health, told the Enterprise that he is grateful for the sheriff’s office and that “everyone is OK,” but finds the threats against Public Health employees “disheartening.”

“Our team members really care about our community and they want to help get people vaccinated,” Leach said. “They are some of the nicest people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I encourage everyone to please be kind and patient with each other. We appreciate the support of our community.”

0
1
0
0
0

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.