Calaveras County Public Health recently announced that vaccinations against COVID-19 for food and agriculture workers are now being administered at Frogtown in Angels Camp.
County Health and Human Services Agency Interim Director Sam Leach stated during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting that demand for the vaccine from residents 65 years and older has slowed. Sufficient supply is now available to begin vaccinating all individuals in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan, he said.
Public Health is now administering COVID-19 vaccines at Frogtown and scheduling appointments exclusively through the state’s website, myturn.ca.gov. Individuals can find out if they are eligible to receive a vaccine by visiting the website.
Anyone who signs up for a vaccination in Calaveras County who does not live or work in the county will have their appointment canceled, Leach said.
To date, county Public Health has administered more than 12,600 doses of the vaccine to groups including healthcare and emergency services workers, childcare workers and educators. Mark Twain Health Center, both through the Dignity Health supply chain and in partnership with Public Health, has administered roughly 6,500 doses to the 65+ population.