Calaveras County Public Health has reported an additional COVID-19-related death connected to an outbreak among residents at Avalon Health Care in San Andreas.
The health department identified the latest decedent as a male over the age of 65 who tested positive for the virus and was unable to recover.
“Avalon infection control staff continue to work closely with Calaveras Public Health to monitor and track any new cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff,” a press release issued Friday afternoon by Public Health reads. “HIPAA privacy rules regulate the sharing of protected health information. No additional information will be reported about this individual.”
The outbreak at the skilled nursing facility was first reported in August and has thus far infected 64 residents and 27 staff members, resulting in 14 deaths out of 100 total residents.
Avalon San Andreas confirmed its most recent COVID-19 case in a staff member via its website on Thursday but has reported only nine deaths of COVID-19-positive residents.
"(S)taff members will not return to work until medically cleared to do so," Thursday's update reads. "We do not currently have a cluster of three or more residents or staff with new-onset respiratory symptoms in the past 72 hours. All staff members are screened before entering the facility and are sent home if they report any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness in accordance with CDC guidelines."
In response to the outbreak, state health care officials were deployed to the facility in mid-September.
Also in September, two employees at the nursing home publicly accused other staff members of not properly following PPE protocol, though Utah-based Avalon Health Care Group has denied those allegations.
So far, deaths at Avalon Health Care have accounted for the majority of Calaveras County’s 18 total COVID-19-related deaths. One additional case at the facility was reported on Tuesday, though there were no new cases reported Friday.
Public Health also announced three new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.
“The three cases include one female between 18-49 years of age, and one female and one male over the age of 65. Two cases reside in District 1. One case resides in District 4,” the release reads.
A total of 342 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county to date, and 316 of those cases have since recovered.
Calaveras County remains in the “moderate” tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system. Counties must maintain less than one new case daily per a population of 100,000 and a less than 2% test positivity rate for three consecutive weeks in order to move into the least-restrictive “minimal” tier.
Friday’s biweekly COVID-19 update from Public Health was notably devoid of a comment from former County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD. The practicing community doctor and medical director at Avalon Health Care served his final day as health officer on Oct. 16.
Kelaita announced his resignation earlier this month, citing the “current political climate” as a reason for his decision.
Currently, Calaveras County has no health officer as Public Health staff continue their search for interim support.