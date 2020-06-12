Another Valley Springs resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total case count in Calaveras County to 26, County Public Health announced in a June 12 press release.
The county has reported seven new cases in the past week, and almost half of the total reported cases have been in Valley Springs residents.
Fifteen cases have recovered, and no COVID-19 deaths have been reported.
Public Health said the latest case was an adult female between the ages of 18 and 49.
“Coronavirus spreads when people are in close contact with one another – within 6 feet for a long enough period of time,” said Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, in the release. “Places that have opened up in our county are not risk-free and people are urged to take action to protect the health and well-being of ourselves, our families, and our community.”
The announcement comes on the same day that the state has slated for wineries, bars, restaurants and other businesses to reopen with modifications.
Public Health staff are working to determine possible close personal contacts with the individual that tested positive. Close contacts are contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness. They may be recommended to be tested for COVID-19 infection.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the release states.
The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to:
- Staying at least 6 feet away from people outside of your household
- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth
- Covering cough or sneeze with tissues, or elbow (not hands)
- Wearing a face covering over the nose and mouth to protect others
Testing
Starting the week of June 15, the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Testing is available to those aged 12 and older.
Walk-ins are available, but Public Health is encouraging residents to register online at lhi.care/covidtesting. Those without internet access should call (888) 634-1123.
No-cost testing is available to anyone.
“If testing shows that you are infected with the virus it means that you can pass it to other people with or without having any symptoms and should stay home except to get medical care,” said Kelaita. “Whether you are infected or not you should continue to take preventive actions to protect yourself and others.”
The county has received 1,810 test results to date.