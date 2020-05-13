Dine-in restaurants, office-based businesses and outdoor museums are just a few facilities that are now permitted to reopen in Calaveras County.
The county announced Wednesday afternoon that its attestation submitted to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been accepted, and that Calaveras County has met the readiness criteria to move further into Stage 2 of the Resilience Roadmap plan to reopen the state.
Fifteen other counties—mostly located in rural California—have also been approved by the state to move more quickly through Stage 2, including El Dorado, Amador and Tuolumne counties.
“The goal is to open Calaveras County in a way that minimizes the risk for COVID-19,” said Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, in a press release Wednesday. “We have met the readiness criteria from the State and can fully move into Stage 2.”
That criteria included adequate testing, tracking and treatment capabilities, as well as a plan developed by the county to move through Stage 2. With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases flattening at 13 in Calaveras County, and all 13 cases recovered, the CDPH has approved the county’s accelerated progression through the Stage 2 reopening process.
As businesses reopen, the county department of public health will be monitoring those metrics to determine whether some of the rescinded restrictions should be put in place again, Kelaita told supervisors Tuesday.
The following sectors are now permitted to reopen, as long as they meet state safety requirements that include a site-specific protection plan, employee training on limiting the spread of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines.
- Destination retail, including shopping malls and swap meets
- Personal services, limited to car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities, and landscape gardening
- Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)
- Dine-in restaurants (other amenities, like bars or gaming areas, are not permitted)
- Outdoor museums and open gallery spaces
- Retail, manufacturing, and logistics (permitted to reopen on May 8)
The list may be updated in the coming days as the state continues to modify its policies.
Although most local health orders have been rescinded in Calaveras County, residents are still required to adhere to the statewide stay-at-home order. The order has been modified in recent weeks to allow for the gradual, county-specific reopening of some Stage 2 businesses.
For more information, visit covid19.calaverasgov.us.