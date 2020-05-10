As the days pass under shelter-in-place, the full extent of the economic turmoil wrought by the novel coronavirus is coming into focus.
At a COVID-19 briefing on April 29, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that almost 4 million Californians have filed for unemployment insurance since mid-March.
“3.7 million people now have filed for unemployment insurance just since March 12,” he said. “They have distributed over $6 billion of benefits – $1.2 billion just yesterday.”
The day before, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) had begun accepting applications for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA), an expansion of unemployment insurance as part of the federal CARES Act.
“We saw, not surprisingly, a spike in applications yesterday,” he said. “We saw about 235,000 people apply for unemployment insurance and the new PUA program.”
While official numbers for April aren’t yet available, the latest report from the EDD shows both large job losses and increases in unemployment for March, despite being partially based on surveys completed in mid-March, before the state’s shelter-in-place order was enacted.
“California’s unemployment rate jumped to 5.3% in March as the state’s employers lost 99,500 nonfarm payroll jobs,” a press release reads. “The job losses in March ended a record job expansion in California of 120 months, which surpassed the long expansion of the 1960s. In the recent expansion, California had gained 3,417,700 jobs, which accounted for 15% of the nation’s 22,789,000 job gain over the same timeframe.”
The 1.4% rise in unemployment was the state’s largest month-to-month rate increase on record in a data series that began in the mid-1970s.
Although 99,500 nonfarm payroll jobs were lost in March – the fourth largest job loss on record – the state still showed a gain of 150,400 nonfarm payroll jobs compared to March of last year.
The biggest job losses came in leisure and hospitality, which lost 67,200 jobs; other services, which lost 15,500; and construction, which lost 11,600.
The largest job gains were seen in government, with 5,200 more jobs; financial activities, with 4,000; and information, with 2,600.
California unemployment insurance recipients jumped by 52,266 in March, with total recipients numbering 424,645. New unemployment insurance claims rose by 144,652, totaling 186,479.
In Calaveras County, unemployment rose by 1.2% in March, with 1,160 unemployed out of a total workforce of 21,530, for an unemployment rate of 5.4%
The biggest job losses were in private service providing, with 50 fewer jobs; goods producing, with 40; natural resources, mining and construction, with 40; and leisure and hospitality, with 30.
Unemployment insurance claims by county residents rose to 1,660 in March, up 1,414 since February.
The data for April will be released on May 22, and will more fully reflect the extent of job losses and increases in unemployment due to shelter-in-place restrictions.
“California took early and aggressive steps to contain this outbreak, which has helped to keep overall cases and fatalities low. It’s no accident Calaveras County’s not been hit hard,” Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, said during the county board of supervisors meeting on April 28. “As the statewide stay-at-home order is amended and relaxed, I’m committed to following right along, assuming the facts regarding COVID-19 activity in Calaveras allows for it.”
Though county residents have been successful in preventing an outbreak, Kelaita said it was important to be cautious in relaxing shelter-in-place restrictions.
“Through the community mitigation efforts and sacrifices of all of our residents over the past six weeks, we’ve successfully flattened the curve, protected our senior residents in our nursing homes and our assisted-living facilities, helped our health care workers who are on the front line of this fight, and saved lives,” he said. “But the coronavirus isn’t through with us yet. I want to see our economy and society open up – I agree it should be reopened – but it should be opened deliberately, bit by bit, and informed by science. The last thing any of us wants to see is a resurgence of disease activity and an undoing of everything that we’ve built to protect the health of this community.”
Although the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and the utilization of restrictions to curb it are difficult to predict, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Anderson School of Management March 2020 Economic Outlook provides some insight into the likely effects of the coronavirus on the economy in the coming months.
Due to the U.S. economy’s rapid rate of decline during March and early April, the UCLA Anderson Forecast team downgraded it’s near-term outlook on April 10.
For the second quarter of 2020, the forecast predicts a decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 7.5% from last quarter, which equals a -30% annual rate of decline. Additionally, GDP is expected to decline 1.25% in the third quarter, an annual rate of -5%.
“With respect to California, UCLA Anderson Forecast Director Jerry Nickelsburg expects the state’s unemployment rate to be higher than for the U.S., predicting that it will peak at more than 16%,” a press release states. “A sharp contraction in income and taxable sales will cause increased stress for state and local government at a time when the demands on them are increasing. As with the U.S., employment in California will not return to its previous peak levels until late 2022.”
Following a recent analysis of payroll declines, Professor Emeritus Ed Learner said, “While we normally would use the historical data regarding expansions and recessions to form a forecast, this economic shutdown creates an economy so unlike any we have ever experienced that the historical data are rendered nearly irrelevant. There is a lot of risk out there now.”
The forecast is based on “the assumption of an abatement of the pandemic and accompanying safer-at-home orders this summer,” the press release states. “The UCLA Anderson Forecast is keeping a close eye on both the appropriateness of this assumption and the unique economic events that are currently unfolding, and will update its analysis as events dictate.”
On Monday, Newsom announced the second phase of reopening the state’s economy would begin at the end of the week, with new guidelines to be issued Thursday.