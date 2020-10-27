Three additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed by Calaveras County Public Health, along with five new cases of the virus.
Two of the three deaths are connected to an outbreak that first developed in August among residents at Avalon Health Care, a skilled nursing facility in San Andreas.
With 16 fatalities so far, roughly 16% of the facility’s population has died due to the outbreak. A total of 64 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, while 28 staff members have also contracted the virus, 27 of whom have since recovered.
A third COVID-19 related death was announced by the health department in a Tuesday press release, describing the decedent as a female over the age of 65 who resided in District 5.
“Five additional cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Calaveras County. They include two females and one male between 18-49 years of age, and two males over the age of 65. Three cases reside in District 2. Two cases reside in District 4. There are no new cases reported in the remaining Districts,” a Tuesday press release reads.
In total, there have been 21 confirmed deaths in the county related to COVID-19. There are currently seven confirmed active cases in the county, with 319 recovered out of a total 347 cases.