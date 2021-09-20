Four additional Calaveras County residents have died due to COVID-19-related illness, according to the county's health department.
The announcement, issued on Monday, brings the community's total Covid death count to 71 and includes the youngest Covid victim yet reported in Calaveras County, a male who was in his 30s.
The other deaths reported Monday were a male in his 60s, another male in his 70s, and a female in her 80s.
"The team at Calaveras Public Health offers our deepest sympathies to everyone experiencing the loss of a loved one, a friend, a co-worker, or neighbor from COVID-19," Monday's press release states.
Calaveras County's vaccination rate has increased slightly in recent weeks, now listed as 40th in the state with 45.8% of its population fully vaccinated, according to an L.A. Times vaccine tracker.
Last week, staff at Dignity Health/Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas spoke about the ongoing surge in Calaveras County, which began in mid-summer of 2021.