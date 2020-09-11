The COVID-19 death toll in Calaveras County climbs to 10 with Public Health’s latest update.
Eight of those deaths stem from the outbreak among residents of Avalon Health Care San Andreas, consisting of two females and six males over the age of 65.
All individuals tested positive for the virus and were unable to recover, and no information is available about the individuals due to HIPAA privacy rules, Public Health reports.
Twelve new cases were reported as well.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who passed away from COVID-19,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer in a press release issued Friday evening. “Today is a somber day as we also remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. We extend our gratitude to all the first responders for their courage and service. We also take a pause to reflect on the lives lost to COVID-19 in Calaveras County and reflect on the heroism of healthcare workers that continue to provide valuable services during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The 12 additional cases include one female and two males between “0 to 17” years of age, four females and two males between 18 to 49 years of age, and three males over 65 years of age. Four cases were reported in District 1, one in Districts 2, and seven in District 3.
“Calaveras County is still among California Counties where the county risk level is substantial. This means that some indoor business operations are allowed to proceed with specific modifications. We must remain vigilant. People can help Calaveras lower its risk by taking necessary steps to prevent being exposed to COVID-19,” Kelaita said. “Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and avoid any gatherings where physical distancing and masking is not being followed.”
Calaveras County has reported a total 298 confirmed cases, 259 of which have recovered, and 29 of which remain active. Two people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized.
Public Health staff will continue to investigate new cases to identify any people that may have been in close personal contact with the positive individuals. Close contacts may be contacted by the health department, assessed and monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness.
“Everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus,” the release states. “Some people are more likely than others to become severely ill. This means that they may need to be hospitalized, require a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19.”
For more information on COVID-19 symptoms, how to avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus and where to get tested, visit the county website.