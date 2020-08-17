Due to increased transmission and hospitalization levels due to COVID-19, Calaveras County has been added to the county monitoring list by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), County Public Health announced in a press release Monday.
Starting Aug. 20 at 1 a.m., a number of industries will be required to shut down unless they can shift operations outside or provide pick-up services.
The full list includes gyms and fitness centers; places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals; offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors; personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing; hair salons and barbershops; and shopping malls.
Shops that offer tattoos, piercings and electrolysis will have to close, and may not operate outside.
Additionally, schools that haven’t started the school year will be required to do distant-learning until at least 14 days after the county is taken off the monitoring list.
Schools already in session will not be required to conduct distance learning.
“Despite this setback, we encourage our whole community to be vigilant everywhere they go. Practice physical distancing, wear a face covering, get tested, wash your hands often, and stay home if you are sick,” said Dean Kelaita, MD, county health officer, in the press release. “This virus spreads mainly person-to-person. People need to make it a point to avoid any gatherings including places where physical distancing and masking is not being followed. That’s how we slow the spread and that’s how we get off the monitoring list.”
With 38 new cases since Aug. 4, the county has exceeded CDPH metrics for disease transmission and hospitalization levels, per County Public Health.
A total case count of 174 (150 of which have recovered), one death and three hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported in Calaveras County to date.
Amador County, which has reported 210 total cases, 11 deaths and 7 in-county hospitalizations due to COVID-19, was also added to the list Monday.