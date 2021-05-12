Another COVID-19 related that occurred during Calaveras County’s winter surge of the coronavirus was recently reported to local health officials by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).
“Sadly, we received news from CDPH that a male, age 62, was identified as having died due to COVID during our recent surge. Our condolences go to the individual’s family during this difficult time,” county Health and Human Services Director Cori Allen wrote in an email.
The county’s Public Health Division previously disclosed that fluctuations in local COVID-19 data are due to the department’s efforts to reconcile case information with the state’s reporting system.
Many of those reported deaths occurred in out-of-county hospitals.
To date, a total of 54 COVID-19 related deaths of Calaveras County residents have been confirmed.
The most recent death, a 78-year-old male, was reported on May 4.
A Tuesday update from Public Health showed 10 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and one related hospitalization.