Two additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Calaveras County Public Health as part of an ongoing process to reconcile local case information with the state’s reporting system.
Last week, the health department announced 22 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths that occurred between November 2020 and January during a significant surge in local cases that has since slowed.
The two additional deaths reported as of Monday also occurred during the surge, Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency Interim Director Sam Leach told the Enterprise. The deceased were a male and a female over the age of 65.
To date, 49 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Calaveras County, and 1,904 cases of the virus have been confirmed.
While all of the reported deaths involved residents of Calaveras County, many died in out-of-county hospitals.
Leach has stated that additional deaths being reported that occurred during the county’s winter surge do not impact the county's current COVID-19 test positivity rate and case numbers utilized in the state's tier system.