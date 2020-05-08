A felon who evaded law enforcement after a high-speed pursuit last week has been arrested.
Brian Matthew Dehart, of San Andreas, was arrested Friday, according to a press release issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). Dehart had previously been released from Calaveras County Jail after a statewide $0 bail order was enacted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the CCSO, Dehart was set to be released again due to the no-bail order, but because deputies believed he was a threat to public safety, a request was filed to increase bail. Dehart is currently in jail. Bail has been set at $350,000.
On May 3, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull Dehart over for allegedly riding a motorcycle at 77 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on Highway 12 between Valley Springs and San Andreas. Dehart then attempted to lose the deputy, allegedly traveling at times in excess of 100 mph. The deputy eventually gave up the pursuit due to unsafe driving.
Dehart was previously incarcerated after being arrested on Nov. 26, 2019 on multiple felonies and misdemeanors, but was released after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the $0 bail order on March 27.