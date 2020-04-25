Small business owners, residents turn out for shutdown protest in Valley Springs

For well over an hour, nearly 50 people standing at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 26 were honked at by passing motorists Saturday afternoon in Valley Springs. And the majority of those honking followed with a smile, a wave or a thumbs up.
Those on the receiving end of the honks, waves and smiles were residents standing in solidarity in a protest over the shutdown of California as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The outpouring of continuous support from passersby did not come as a shock to Jennifer Chavez-Ochoa.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Chavez-Ochoa, who runs the Reopen California Uncensored page on Facebook. “People are tired and they want to reopen their businesses and they want to provide for their families.”
In late March, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a shelter-in-place order and listed what businesses could and could not remain open. After more than a month of playing by the rules, which includes social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, Valley Springs resident Kevin McAllister feels that Californians constitutional rights, both state and federal, are being stripped away.
“The main reason why we are here is that our rights are being taken away from us, like our rights to assemble and our rights of movement,” McAllister said while holding a sign that read “END THE TYRANNY.” He continued, saying, “All of our rights are being taken away and we are being forced to be quarantined, when the law says that you can only quarantine people who are sick. The governor is violating the law, violating the Constitution, violating the California Constitution and the United States Constitution.”
When asked about what way his life has been changed since the lockdown, McAllister stated that his worry wasn’t with the virus, rather, the repercussions of speaking his mind on the matter.
“I have to live in fear,” McAllister said. “If I go out without my mask on, or if I want to protest what they are doing to us, I get threatened. I have people threatening me on social media and I get called names.”
And if he could tell Gov. Newsom one thing, McAllister’s message would be simple and to the point.
“Resign. Resign,” McAllister said. “You violated your oath that you swore when you became governor. He swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and California and he’s doing neither.”
A number of small business owners took part in the event, including Mindy Leetham, who owns Mindy's Top Hat School of Dance, in Valley Springs, and Marijke Joubert, who owns Valley Springs Martial Arts. Being labeled as a non-essential business, Mindy’s Top Hat School of Dance has had its doors shut since the lockdown began. If she cannot open her business soon, Leetham feels that she will lose many of her dancers.
“I’m going to start losing students because when we are able to return, if their parents aren’t working, I’m the last thing that they are probably going to focus on,” said Leetham, who has lived in Calaveras County for over 25 years.
Shortly after small business owners learned they could apply for a loan, Joubert tried to get some of the money to help her business. However, by the time she signed up, it was too late and the funds had run dry. With no governmental aid and no students, Joubert doesn’t feel she has the resources to keep her business open much longer.
“We closed down like we were supposed to and we were following the guidelines, but our rent hasn’t stopped and we are continuing to pay all of our bills,” said Joubert, who is a mother of three. “We won’t survive much longer doing that. Most of our students have quit for the time being. It just won’t equal us staying open if this lasts any longer. We are down to the last month. We could probably string on one more month, but if it looks like this is going to last through the summer, we might as well shut down because we can’t survive the long term.”
While there were smiles, waving and cheers coming from motorists and those protesting, there was still a wave of concern surrounding the future economic turmoil the country could face. And with small business owners not allowed to be a part of helping the situation, Leetham has gone from feeling optimistic to hopeless.
“I really feel like they don’t care about small business owners,” Leetham said. “We have promises about money coming down the pipeline and nothing has come. It’s disheartening. You go through a range of emotions from one day feeling motivated and feeling like you can fight this and then the next day you’re depressed because, how long is this going to last? How long can you feasibly do this into the future?”
Earlier in the week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D - New York) in a Vice TV interview on “Seat at the Table” with Anand Giridharadas, said, “When we have this discussion about ‘going back’ or reopening, I think a lot of people should just say, ‘No, we are not going back to that. We are not going back to working 70-hour weeks just so that we could put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives.’ But with the California unemployment rate at 5.3% at the end of March, according to departmentofnumbers.com, many of those protesting just want to get back to work.
“That’s typical of AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) to make that comment,” Chavez-Ochoa said. “I don’t put any face value on it. People want to work and they want to provide for their families and I don’t think a lot of people want to be taken care of by the government.”
While Saturday’s gathering was peaceful, there was not strong usage of social distancing or facial protection. Many of those gathered stood in clumped groups and didn’t seem concerned with the possibility of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.
“Regardless if the disease is dangerous or not, and the facts are right out there in the open that it’s not, this is a common cold, a flu virus,” Valley Springs resident Roy Estakhri said. “There are a lot of people dying, but there are a lot of people dying every day of other things.”
It’s been no secret that there are many who oppose the idea of congregating in public and protesting state shutdowns. And while Chavez-Ochoa knows there are many who support what she and the other gatherers were trying to do, she is aware that there are others who feel they are putting business and monetary gains over health and safety.
“It’s our right to voice our opinion,” said Chavez-Ochoa. “If they don't feel safe and they don’t want to come out, I’m not saying that they have to come out. I respect their right to stay in if they want. But what is the difference between going over to Sender’s (Ace Hardware in Valley Springs), which is an essential business and there are 50 people in there, or going to a beauty salon to get your hair done and there is one person in there? I don’t see the difference in that. With safety precautions in place, there are ways for businesses to open.”
Joubert hopes that unity in Calaveras County and California could come sooner, rather than later.
“I really hope that small business owners and everybody stands up for the reasonableness of letting us open up our doors and do what we can to work and keep people safe,” she said.