With businesses across the country closing their doors and unemployment skyrocketing, the federal government has begun issuing stimulus payments to American residents to help them through what may be the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.
Because many could use these funds as soon as possible, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently set up an online portal that allows residents to provide their direct deposit banking information – a faster way of receiving the payment than a paper check – and to check the status of their payment at irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
“U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income (AGI) up to: $75,000 for individuals; $112,500 for head of household filers and $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns,” according to the IRS website. “In addition, they are eligible for an additional $500 per qualifying child.”
Those whose income is above these thresholds may still be eligible.
“Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between: $75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately; $112,500 and $136,500 for head of household; $150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly,” the website states.
Eligibility is not limited to those who paid taxes in the last two years.
“Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans’ benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will receive a payment,” the website states. “This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.”
Payments will be based off of each resident’s last tax return if they filed for 2018 or 2019.
“No additional action is needed by taxpayers who: have already filed their tax returns this year for 2019 – the IRS will use this information to calculate the payment amount; haven’t filed yet for 2019 but filed a 2018 federal tax return. For these taxpayers the IRS will use their information from 2018 tax filings to make the Economic Impact Payment calculations,” the website states. “Social Security and Railroad Retirement recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need to take no action. The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate Economic Impact Payments of $1,200 to these individuals even if they did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019.”
Some non-filers are required to provide information to the IRS in order to receive a payment, which can be done online at irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.
“You should use this application if: You did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples),” the website states. “Or if you weren’t required to file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for other reasons.”
Residents who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), survivor benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits will receive the payment automatically and aren’t required to provide additional information.
The IRS recently issued a statement warning of scams involving the payments.
“We urge people to take extra care during this period. The IRS isn’t going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “That also applies to surprise emails that appear to be coming from the IRS. Remember, don’t open them or click on attachments or links.”
The IRS will send a letter to each recipient’s last known address within 15 days after the payment is made.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates, the medium income for full-time, year-round workers in Calaveras County is about $50,000. Of the total 11,138 full-time, year-round workers in the county, about 72% earn less than $75,000.
The median income for the 18,950 total workers over the age of 16 in the county is about $33,000.
Most county residents qualify for stimulus payments. For more information, visit irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center.