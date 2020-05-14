Kevin Floerke knew before most that the novel coronavirus was going to be a big problem. His career in the travel industry lent him insight into goings-on in other parts of the world, and when Latin America shut down completely, he saw it as a harbinger of things to come in his mountain community of Arnold.
At first, Floerke worried over he and his wife, Shaina Molano, who also works from home in the travel industry, being financially crippled by the effects of the pandemic. As two healthy people in their early 30s, the virus itself seemed to present less of a threat than the prolonged economic impact.
“I went out on a hike on the Rim Trail and had a moment of reflection,” Floerke said. “We’d be OK. We’d been working hard and saving money. ... We’re in a privileged situation: young and healthy. What about the people who aren’t prepared?”
He didn’t like the thought of his many elderly neighbors who live alone being forced to brave the stores in order to meet their most basic needs. In a service desert for food delivery companies like Instacart and DoorDash, Floerke realized that he and his wife, with their flexible work hours and low-risk demographic, were uniquely suited to fill the gap.
“If you’re in a position like this, you can’t sit around,” Floerke said. “Only so many of us are in this kind of position. We have to do something about it.”
Three days before Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his March 19 stay-at-home order, Floerke had already created a Facebook group called Highway 4 Corridor Coronavirus Self-Isolation Assistance and Support. He used the group to recruit other young, healthy volunteers and connect them with those in need of essential errands.
Floerke now has a reserve of roughly 30 volunteers ready to help out. He and Molano typically shop for as many as five households per week between Murphys and Dorrington, with one volunteer covering another two or three households. Clients usually provide a shopping list and write a check covering the receipt amount upon delivery.
The volunteers never charge for their services. While Floerke approves of other locals taking the opportunity to profit, he wants his service to be an option to any and all who need it. Many of his clients rely on fixed incomes or food-assistance programs. At Big Trees Market, where Floerke chooses to shop due to their extraordinary safety efforts, senior clients are able to access their discounts by proxy.
“I want to make it abundantly clear that no one can’t afford this,” he said.
With each errand, the primary concern for Floerke and his volunteers is safety. About half of Floerke’s clients are immunocompromised, and the volunteers go to great lengths to protect them from any contamination.
“We set up our drops with the assumption that everybody has (COVID-19),” he said. “We take social distancing to the next level – wearing masks and disinfecting every time (we) move from one place to another, wiping down every bag and item, leaving things outside. It’s as many layers of redundancy as possible.”
For 84-year-old Korean War veteran Gene Huhn, who lives alone in Arnold, Floerke’s services have been a source of pride.
“He’s just a very nice, helpful man,” Huhn said of Floerke, who takes out his trash, picks up his mail and groceries, and may soon drive him to a doctor’s appointment in Sonora. “I can’t say anything but good things about him.”
Huhn says he would prefer to pay Floerke for his work, but Floerke won’t let him. Huhn doesn’t have many other options as a senior who no longer drives. His children live in cities, and one of them, who often helps him, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
Floerke realizes that his services may be meeting a need for some individuals that predates the pandemic – especially in Arnold, where an already vulnerable population often finds itself isolated from essential resources. He worries about the community opening up again and the pressure that higher-risk individuals may feel to return to life as normal. He wants those people to know that he and his volunteers will still be available to anyone who chooses to stay home.
“Our public health (department), to their credit, has done a really great job. … I don’t think we’ve seen what it would look like yet if this area actually got hit,” Floerke said. “We set this up knowing it was a service we hoped nobody needed.”
To learn more about deliveries or becoming a delivery volunteer, join the Highway 4 Corridor Coronavirus Self-Isolation Assistance and Support Facebook group or call 736-7471.