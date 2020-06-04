A San Andreas woman has been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the countywide count to 16.
Calaveras County Public Health announced that the case was confirmed on Wednesday and that anyone who had close contact with the woman is being identified and contacted.
The woman is the first San Andreas resident who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to Public Health, 13 of the total confirmed cases within the county have since recovered, and there have been no reported deaths.
Last week, the health department announced that an elderly man from Valley Springs had been hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Community transmission of the disease remains a serious concern,” a press release from the health department reads.
County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, stated in the release that vulnerable residents should continue to stay home as much as possible, and that precautions such as handwashing and social distancing should still be taken by all residents to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
Test results received by the county health department have increased by nearly 300 over the past two weeks, reaching a total of 1,293. Since opening early last week, a new OptumServe testing station at the county fairgrounds has been providing easier access to area residents.
The site is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Appointments can be booked by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting or calling (888) 634-1123. Walk-ins are welcome.
Kelaita has stated that the county must not exceed one case per 10,000 residents within a 14-day period in order to continue with its accelerated reopening process under state guidelines.
Ten COVID-19 cases have been reported in Amador County, and five have been reported in Tuolumne County.
For more COVID-19 information, visit covid19.calaverasgov.us.