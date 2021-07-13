COVID-19 infections are on the rise, once again, in Calaveras County, while daily vaccination numbers have flattened.
As of July 12, the county ranks 39th statewide in vaccination rates, just behind Tuolumne and Amador, with roughly 39% of its residents fully vaccinated.
In June, the county health department was notified by the state that the Delta variant, a strain of the virus first detected in India that is said to be more contagious than the original, had made its way to Calaveras County by at least the month of May.
County Health Officer Dr. René Ramirez says the current data reported by the state is just “the tip of the iceberg,” with the exact number of cases unknown due to several factors including a backlog in reporting at the state level.
While two additional COVID-19-related deaths occurred in June, bringing the countywide total to 58, none have yet been linked to the Delta variant.
“I remind the public that the Delta variant is about 50% more infectious (than) the Alpha variant, which is about 50% more infectious than the original strain,” Ramirez said. “Here we are talking about the Delta variant, and we have not even begun to see the Lambda variant that South America is experiencing. The advice is simple, get vaccinated. The old adage holds true, ‘if you play with fire you will get burned.’”
Ramirez’s words echo those of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who recently spoke in favor of local vaccine mandates in places like schools and businesses, in lieu of any at the federal level.
“I do believe at the local level there should be more mandates,” Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We're talking about (a) life-and-death situation. We've lost 600,000 Americans already, and we're still losing more people. There’ve been 4 million deaths worldwide, so I am in favor of that.”
At the local level, particularly in California’s more rural counties, a battle wages on to vaccinate the population, though access to immunity has never been greater.
“Would anyone ever expect firefighters to stop fighting a fire that is not 100% put out or contained? That is the same analogy we are currently facing,” Ramirez said.
Residents can still get tested for COVID-19, free of charge, at weekly clinics operated by Calaveras Public Health, with testing sites listed on the department’s website. Anyone age 12 and older can find a free COVID-19 vaccine by visiting myturn.ca.gov or by walking in or scheduling an appointment at most pharmacy locations.
With nine active cases currently confirmed in the county, local health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as they can.
“The greatest tool we have against COVID infection is vaccination. Unfortunately, cases will continue to rise until more people are vaccinated,” said Cori Allen, Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency director. “The number of people getting vaccinated weekly varies, but continues to be low despite the tremendous availability.”
Ramirez added, “I think it is very evident that our COVID numbers have seen an uptick recently and a flat/declining rate in vaccinations. (The) majority of all COVID related encounters and complications are due to unvaccinated individuals.”