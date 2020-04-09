Before COVID-19, Mary Carley didn’t consider sewing to be her strong suit. In fact, she still doesn’t. Yet now, the San Andreas wife and mother spends most of her free time sewing masks.
“I feel like this is just kind of my mission right now. Just something I have to do,” Carley told the Enterprise. In a new world where every person is expected to cover their face, she is just one in a coalition of crafters who have risen to the task of providing masks to those living in the Mother Lode.
For Carley, it started just a few weeks ago, when she observed shortages in protective facemasks among her colleagues at the Valley Springs Health and Wellness Center.
“I wondered, what is going to happen when this reaches a point when everybody needs to wear a mask?” said Carley, who works as a medical receptionist and has witnessed firsthand the impending demands of the COVID-19 crisis.
Thus, she resolved to utilize her sewing machine and limited knowledge of the craft to make her own masks. Guided by patterns she found online, Carley sewed layered cloth masks with elastic inserts for a few of her coworkers, family members and friends.
Then, just before Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his April 2 recommendation that all Californians should wear face coverings in public spaces, Carley posted 20 extra masks she had made on Facebook.
“It was uncanny,” she said. “I went, ‘Oh, boy. I’m gonna be so busy.”
Inundated with orders from care workers, nursing students and families, Carley developed a ledger to keep track and enlisted family members throughout the region to increase production.
“I don’t like to quit,” she said. “For 150 orders, that’s 150 people that can cover their face. I can reduce the risk of them catching this virus. That’s what keeps me going.”
When she ran out of materials, she took to social media to seek help—a request which received an encouraging response. Presently, Carley has all the fabric she needs thanks to generous donors. However, elastic is in short supply. She managed to find a pack of elastic headbands on eBay, but those have already been used up.
In an effort to pool much-needed resources, Carley has created a Facebook group called Masks of Love. She hopes other home mask-makers will utilize the group to share materials and advertise their masks to residents in their respective locales.
In Arnold, art supply store owner Mona Baroody is tapping into her own resources to bolster the Mother Lode mask-making industry. Due to her multiple wholesale accounts, Baroody says she is able to acquire in-demand materials such as elastic, crafting and paper products at comparatively low prices.
“I want my people to spend locally, and one of the ways they can do that is to order through me,” said Baroody, adding that prices and shipping times through her wholesalers usually beat those at Amazon. “People in Arnold are wanting to use me as a source because they don’t have a source.”
Another way that Baroody hopes to help is by selling homemade masks at her store, Artsy Parts. A seasoned seamstress, Baroody is getting ready to start making her own masks, but she also extends an offer to other mask-makers who may want to consign their products through her store online.
Those interested in buying or selling products through Artsy Parts can visit the business’ Facebook page, or contact Baroody at 736-7336 or artsyfartsycenter@gmail.com.
Regarding prices, Baroody has some opinions as to what people should pay for a handmade cloth mask. She says the average price she’s seen for an adult mask is between $5 and $8, however, the devil is in the details. Masks made with more filters and layers should be priced at the higher end of the spectrum, while fewer layers should cost fewer dollars, she said.
Some mask-makers, like Carley, are only requesting donations to cover the cost of their materials—a system which Baroody endorses, though she doesn’t blame people for charging more in a time of economic peril. However, she advises consumers to be wary of the quality of the masks they’re seeking to purchase.
“If people are saying they’re putting in a filter, they need to be aware of what a filter is and what is a safe filter,” said Baroody, who recommends reading up on the face covering guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and online sewing instructions provided by Joann Fabrics and Crafts.
Additionally, consumers should be aware of the risks of purchasing masks in-person and the steps required to sanitize a cloth mask.
For Carley, protecting her customers has meant washing each mask and placing it in an individual bag for sale. She then puts the masks into a bowl for pickup in various specified locations, providing detailed instructions to customers on how to properly wash their new mask on their stovetop.
Cloth masks are not a one-time purchase and can only withstand a limited number of washes, Carley said.
In the uncertain future, no one knows exactly how long the demand will continue for neighborhood seamsters, crafters and dedicated novices to provide a now-essential product to their communities. But Carley refuses to be overwhelmed by her new calling.
“I will make them until there’s no longer a need for them,” she said. “It’s actually kind of fun. I think it’s the end result that makes it worth it.”