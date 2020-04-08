Monday, March 30

Sheldon Harry Corjasso, 21, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. at 4865 Driver Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery and burglary.

Friday, April 3

Edward Angelo Pereira, 46, of Campo Seco, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. at 23 E. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Jay Paul Silva, 40, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. at 5736 Bergsma Lane, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, stalking and hit and run resulting in death or injury.

Sunday, April 5

Christopher Salem Bates, 33, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. at 8085 Highway 26, Mokelumne Hill, and booked on suspicion of second degree burglary.

