Monday, March 2
Heather Jean Ausa Grimes, 37, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 3:26 p.m. at 151 Peregrine Road, Mokelumne Hill, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Chantell Lynn Barnett, 29, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. at Highway 12 and Laurel Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more.
Tuesday, March 3
Shawn Paul Albert Langston, 55, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 6 p.m. at 1829 Appaloosa Road, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of violating probation, possessing a narcotic or controlled substance and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Richardo Martinez, 48, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 6 p.m at 1829 Appaloosa Road, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of violating probation and possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Edwin Christopher Vegas Jr., 32, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 10 a.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Wednesday, March 4
Samantha Marie Marley, 26, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10 a.m. at 626 Mariposa Ave., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation and manufacturing, importing, selling or possessing metal knuckles.
Friday, March 6
Gordon Paul Newnam, 54, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. at 117 Dogtown Road, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.
Brad Ernest Burch, 55, of Arnold, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. at Pine and 5th Green drives in Arnold and booked on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft.
Jay David Hopwood, 26, of Wilseyville, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. at 9010 El Dorado Trail, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Nathan Charles Rowe, 28, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. at Angels Trading Post in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of burglary.
Saturday, March 7
Shana Maurean Nash, 53, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. at 1652 Tryon Court, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Zanko James Hildebrandt, 48, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. at Whiskey Slide and Mountain Ranch roads in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.
Emily Rose Pavlacky, 22, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. at Bergsma Lane and Garner Place in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more.
Malena Jacinta Sitzmann, 38, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. at Bergsma Lane and Garner Place in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel.
Sunday, March 8
Nicholas Ryan Holocker, 18, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. at Scenic Valley Drive in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.