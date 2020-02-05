Monday, Jan. 27
James Robert Bertrand Jr., 38, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. at 102 W. St. Charles St., Unit 2, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Joseph Robert Westbrook, 25, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. at Castle Rock Estates in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary and grand theft of access cards in excess of $950.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Kelly Daren Roberts, 33, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. at Arnold Rental in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of getting credit, goods, services, real property or medical information with another person’s identification.
Friday, Jan. 31
Brad Ernest Burch, 55, of Arnold, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. at 466 Kuehn Ave., Arnold, and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Alvin Lee Hubbs, 52, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. at California Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Ruby Fawn Jeff, 39, of West Point, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. at 1183 John Eaph Trail, West Point, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Roger Thomas LaMarra, 46, of West Point, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. at 1183 John Eaph Trail, West Point, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Tanner Lee Harrison, 21, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. at 8887 Live Oak Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age, arranging or going to a meeting with a minor motivated by an unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in children, oral copulation with a person under 16 years of age and forcible sexual penetration upon a child who is under 14 years of age.
Joseph Alan Kincaid, 39, of West Point, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at 33 Stanley Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Jordan Fox Peters, 23, of West Point, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. at 2843 Lily Valley Circle, West Point, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Thomas James McNicholas, 53, of Arnold, was arrested at 4:20 a.m. at the Kwik Serv gas station in Arnold and booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Joseph Ryan Azevedo, 27, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. at Monte Verda and South Main streets in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating probation.