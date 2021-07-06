Tuesday, June 29
Jay David Hopwood, 27, of Wilseyville, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. at Noble and Blue Mountain roads in Wilseyville and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, June 30
Octavio Hernandez, 29, of Burson, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision and violating probation.
Steven Mathew Pitsford, 22, of West Point, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. at 505 Algiers St., Murphys, and booked on suspicion of attempted robbery and child cruelty resulting in possible injury or death.
Jason Wayne Whatley Sr, 38, of Arnold, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. at Cedar Lane and Black Oak Drive in Arnold and booked on suspicion of robbery.
Thursday, July 1
Donald Baldwin, 55, of Vallecito, was arrested at 12 p.m. at 1045 Jeff Tuttle Drive, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of murder, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Friday, July 2
Aaron Alan Thomas Amaral, 37, of West Point, was arrested at 10:16 a.m. at Calaveras Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of burglary, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Saturday, July 3
Hyspirit Warrior Bonillas, 26, of Murphys, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. at South Main Street and Mark Twain Road in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.