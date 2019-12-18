Wednesday, Dec. 11
Austin Uriah Munson, 23, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. at 2661 Murraydale Lane, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon possibly resulting in great bodily injury.
Thursday, Dec. 12
David Manuel Aguilera, 62, of Arnold, was arrested at 2 p.m. at 1677 2nd St., Arnold, and booked on suspicion of violating probation, possessing a firearm as a prohibited owner and possessing ammunition as a prohibited owner.
Friday, Dec. 13
Lisa Carol Brandt, 55, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. at 833 Lime Creek Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and second-degree burglary.
Jeremy Vernon David Costa, 40, of San Andreas, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. at Luddy Lane in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of grand theft from a person.
Saturday, Dec. 14
David Michael Hilinski, 40, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. at Blair Drive and Heney Lane in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failing to appear in court following a written promise.
Randy James Haley, 35, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. at Meyer Lane and Barde Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence with prior convictions.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Skyler Oaks Gregory, 21, of Arnold, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. at 2754 McKenzie Ave., Arnold, and booked on suspicion of evading police with disregard to safety and violating probation.
Michael Vancurtis Nixon, 39, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. at 12078 Wade Lane, Burson, and booked on suspicion of failing to update annual registration as a sex offender.