Monday, Dec. 16

Scott Dale Sala, 60, of Rail Road Flat, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. at Prussian Hill Road in Rail Road Flat and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment with violence.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Micah O’Shaunghessy Jones, 32, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. at 1303 Howell Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Jesiah James Macredes, 43, of Copperopolis, was arrested 12:37 p.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Friday, Dec. 20

Lisa Carol Brandt, 55, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. at 3444 Botfuher Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of failing to appear in court following a written promise.

Amber Michelle Moreno, 39, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. at 8785 Greer Way, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.

Rudy Carlos Moreno, 42, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. at 8785 Greer Way, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death and manufacturing, selling or possessing a leaded cane or similar weapon.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Corbet Fanen Winkler, 45, of Vallecito, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. at Sunset Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation and possessing a vehicle with an altered identification number.

