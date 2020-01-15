Tuesday, Jan. 7
Donald Ray Lancaster Jr., 63, of Hathaway Pines, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. at the Arnold Medical Clinic in Arnold and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.
Sandip Singh, 32, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. at 500 Baywood Court, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violating probation.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Jacob Michael Jones, 22, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 4 p.m. at 213 Gelding Way, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and assault with a firearm on a person.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Michael Eugene Ratowkski Jr., 35, of Dorrington, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. at Monte Verda and South Main streets in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Friday, Jan. 10
Adam Brandt Haywood, 40, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. at 1355 Calaveritas Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Steve Christopher Anderson, 51, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. at 2457 Blake Lane, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.