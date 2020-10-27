Monday, Oct. 19
Mark Raymond Trotter, 50, of Sheep Ranch, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. at 12087 Armstrong Road, Sheep Ranch, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Kevin Michael Kasperson, 23, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. at 8398 Orielly St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Juan Geovanni Zamudioortiz, 36, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. at 314 S. Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Cody Lee Ponder, 29, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. at Daphne Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Friday, Oct. 23
Ronald Lee Corpening Jr., 55, of Sheep Ranch, was arrested at 12087 Armstrong Road, Sheep Ranch, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.