Tuesday, Aug. 10
Patrick Alexander Fair, 24, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. at South Main Street and Murphys Grade Road in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Raven Marie Chapter, 37, of Murphys, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel and burglary.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Mason Paul Aubrey, 27, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. at 485 Indian Hill Road, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Friday, Aug. 13
Adam Lee Hagerman, 58, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. at 3885 Bartelink Drive, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of causing the harm or death of an elder dependent.
Marc Allen Holocker, 21, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. at 9799 Scenic Valley Road, Jenny Lind, and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a public officer, peace officer or emergency medical technician and violating probation.
Saturday, Aug. 14
James Martin Stlouis, 39, of Murphys, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. at Valley View Drive in Arnold and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing or owning ammunition as a prohibited person.