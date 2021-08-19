Tuesday, Aug. 10

Patrick Alexander Fair, 24, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. at South Main Street and Murphys Grade Road in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Raven Marie Chapter, 37, of Murphys, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel and burglary.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Mason Paul Aubrey, 27, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. at 485 Indian Hill Road, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Friday, Aug. 13

Adam Lee Hagerman, 58, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. at 3885 Bartelink Drive, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of causing the harm or death of an elder dependent.

Marc Allen Holocker, 21, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. at 9799 Scenic Valley Road, Jenny Lind, and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a public officer, peace officer or emergency medical technician and violating probation.

Saturday, Aug. 14

James Martin Stlouis, 39, of Murphys, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. at Valley View Drive in Arnold and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing or owning ammunition as a prohibited person.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.