Monday, April 12

Theft

8:04 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Pope Street.

Theft

9:52 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Windmill Circle.

Theft

3:38 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. Jesus Maria Road.

Tuesday, April 13

Burglary

5:28 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Subject arrested

9:44 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Disturbance

5:40 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; arrest made. Buckboard Drive.

Wednesday, April 14

Burglary

4:43 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; caller will file online. No report taken. Dirt Road.

Burglary

5:11 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.

Burglary

5:17 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Berryhill Drive.

Thursday, April 15

Fraud

12:34 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Fraud; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.

Battery

6:25 p.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.

Vandalism

7:33 p.m., Vallecito – Vandalism; report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road and Natural Bridges Parking.

Friday, April 16

Theft

10:30 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; catalytic converter stolen. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Burglary

1:03 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Garabaldi Street.

Public intoxication

5:50 p.m., Copperopolis – Public intoxication; report taken. Little John Road.

Saturday, April 17

Alarm sounding

1:35 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Alarm sounding; burglary found at alarm. Garabaldi Street.

Assault

1:57 p.m., Copperopolis – Assault; altercation. Report taken. Quail Hill Road.

Burglary

3:19 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Camanche Parkway South.

Disturbance

10:13 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; arrest made. Gabor Street.

Sunday, April 18

Disturbance

6:55 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Mittelman Court.

Battery

3:02 p.m., Arnold – Battery; physical fight. Report taken. Highway 4.

Battery

4:41 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; dispute over easement road. Both parties issued citations. Heiser Canyon Road.

