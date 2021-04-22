Monday, April 12
Theft
8:04 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Pope Street.
Theft
9:52 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Windmill Circle.
Theft
3:38 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. Jesus Maria Road.
Tuesday, April 13
Burglary
5:28 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Subject arrested
9:44 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Disturbance
5:40 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; arrest made. Buckboard Drive.
Wednesday, April 14
Burglary
4:43 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Burglary, not in progress; caller will file online. No report taken. Dirt Road.
Burglary
5:11 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.
Burglary
5:17 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Berryhill Drive.
Thursday, April 15
Fraud
12:34 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Fraud; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.
Battery
6:25 p.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. West Point Pioneer Road.
Vandalism
7:33 p.m., Vallecito – Vandalism; report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road and Natural Bridges Parking.
Friday, April 16
Theft
10:30 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; catalytic converter stolen. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Burglary
1:03 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Garabaldi Street.
Public intoxication
5:50 p.m., Copperopolis – Public intoxication; report taken. Little John Road.
Saturday, April 17
Alarm sounding
1:35 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Alarm sounding; burglary found at alarm. Garabaldi Street.
Assault
1:57 p.m., Copperopolis – Assault; altercation. Report taken. Quail Hill Road.
Burglary
3:19 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Camanche Parkway South.
Disturbance
10:13 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; arrest made. Gabor Street.
Sunday, April 18
Disturbance
6:55 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Mittelman Court.
Battery
3:02 p.m., Arnold – Battery; physical fight. Report taken. Highway 4.
Battery
4:41 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; dispute over easement road. Both parties issued citations. Heiser Canyon Road.