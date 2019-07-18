Monday, July 8
Solomon Sky Dyken Crosiar, 26, of Arnold, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Brandon Francis Condry, 30, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. at Baldwin Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of stalking, obstructing and resisting an executive officer, bringing a weapon into a prison, extracting cannabis concentrates in an inhabited dwelling, cultivating marijuana, and owning prohibited firearms and ammunition.
John Allen Logg, 46, of San Andreas, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. at North Baker Street in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Bert Alan Codinha, 37, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 9 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, July 10
Jess Chavez Maldonado Jr., 55, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. at 263 Sequoia Ave., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of committing vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Thursday, July 11
Katie Lurline Young, 71, of Wilseyville, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. at 4015 Blagen Blvd., Wilseyville, and booked on suspicion of violating probation
.
Robert Ryan Redding, 50, of West Point, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. at 247 Bucksaw Lane, West Point, and booked on suspicion of keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, cultivating marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale, and renting a place to sell a controlled substance.
Jason Daniel Cerrutti, 43, of Murphys, was arrested at 2 p.m. at the Calaveras Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.