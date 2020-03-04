Monday, Feb. 24
William Richard Denny, 54, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 10 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
John Edward Steele II, 29, of Vallecito, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. at 5117 Chile Camp Road, Campo Seco, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Theresa Louise Munoz, 26, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 3:24 a.m. at 652 Amador Ave., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Joshua Charles Corbett Cowan, 43, of San Andreas, was arrested at 2 p.m. at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
David Martin Metcalfe, 29, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. at 260 South Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of committing vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Christopher Paul Bates, 52, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. at 6955 Baldwin St., Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Eric Gabriel Sosa, 41, of Paloma, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. at 6736 Messenger Flat Road, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of possessing marijana for sale; manufacturing, selling or possessing a leaded cane or similar weapon; manufacturing, importing, selling or possessing a shuriken; forgery of false checks in excess of $950; receiving known stolen property worth $950 or more; and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Thomas James Moreno, 50, of Campo Seco, was arrested at 5 p.m. in Campo Seco and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, cruelty to animals and violating parole.