Monday, Nov. 2
Tommy Dale High, 24, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. at 814 Sequoia Circle, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of false imprisonment with violence.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Jimmy James King, 30, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. at Sequoia Avenue and Laurel Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Friday, Nov. 6
Richard David Castillo, 41, of Camp Connell, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. at Forest Road 07N08 in Arnold and booked on suspicion of possessing ammunition as a prohibited owner and possessing a firearm as a prohibited owner.
Eric Gabriel Sosa, 42, of Paloma, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. at 6736 Messinger Flat Road, Paloma, and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing ammunition as a prohibited owner, possessing a firearm as a prohibited owner, possessing a leaded cane or similar weapon, and possessing or purchasing a narcotic drug for sale.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Angela Marie Deanda, 44, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. at 4966 Kiva Court, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of violating probation and failure to appear on a felony charge.