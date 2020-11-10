Monday, Nov. 2

Tommy Dale High, 24, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. at 814 Sequoia Circle, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of false imprisonment with violence.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Jimmy James King, 30, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. at Sequoia Avenue and Laurel Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.

Friday, Nov. 6

Richard David Castillo, 41, of Camp Connell, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. at Forest Road 07N08 in Arnold and booked on suspicion of possessing ammunition as a prohibited owner and possessing a firearm as a prohibited owner.

Eric Gabriel Sosa, 42, of Paloma, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. at 6736 Messinger Flat Road, Paloma, and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing ammunition as a prohibited owner, possessing a firearm as a prohibited owner, possessing a leaded cane or similar weapon, and possessing or purchasing a narcotic drug for sale.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Angela Marie Deanda, 44, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. at 4966 Kiva Court, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of violating probation and failure to appear on a felony charge.

