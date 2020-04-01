Monday, March 23

Fraud

8:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; no report taken. Baldwin Street.

Disturbance

5:04 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Poker Flat Road.

Burglary

6:46 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 4.

Tuesday, March 24

Disturbance

12:21 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. St. Andrews Drive.

Disturbance

2:31 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; physical altercation between family members. Report taken. French Gulch Road.

Burglary

3:08 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Fieldstone Drive.

Wednesday, March 25

Disturbance

4:43 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; no report taken. Julia Lane.

Trespassing

5:45 p.m., Burson – Trespassing; no report taken. Meadow Oaks Drive.

Disturbance

11:01 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; noise complaint. No report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Thursday, March 26

Disturbance

7:10 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; irate customer refusing to leave. No report taken. Spangler Lane.

Suspicious person

12:06 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; report taken. Little John Road.

Identity theft

1:08 p.m., Murphys – Identity theft; theft and use of a bank card. Report taken. Mitchler Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances

10:54 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Baldwin Street.

Friday, March 27

Vandalism

9:22 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Subject arrested

12:46 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Suspicious person

8:23 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; report taken. Vista Del Lago Drive and Hogan Dam Road.

Saturday, March 28

Fraud

8:30 a.m., Milton – Fraud; fraudulent check. No report taken. Lanford Pacheo Road.

Theft

10:52 a.m., Arnold – Theft; shoplifting. No report taken. Blagen Road.

Trespassing

2:02 p.m., Murphys – Trespassing; RV repeatedly parking in parking lot with no camping allowed. No report taken. South Algiers Street.

Sunday, March 29

Disturbance

12:40 a.m., Murphys – Disturbance; verbal altercation. No report taken. Murphys Grade Road.

Alarm sounding

2 a.m., Copperopolis – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Crime other than burglary found. Black Creek Drive.

Vandalism

9:42 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Main Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.