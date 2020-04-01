Monday, March 23
Fraud
8:08 a.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; no report taken. Baldwin Street.
Disturbance
5:04 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Poker Flat Road.
Burglary
6:46 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 4.
Tuesday, March 24
Disturbance
12:21 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. St. Andrews Drive.
Disturbance
2:31 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; physical altercation between family members. Report taken. French Gulch Road.
Burglary
3:08 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Fieldstone Drive.
Wednesday, March 25
Disturbance
4:43 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; no report taken. Julia Lane.
Trespassing
5:45 p.m., Burson – Trespassing; no report taken. Meadow Oaks Drive.
Disturbance
11:01 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; noise complaint. No report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Thursday, March 26
Disturbance
7:10 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; irate customer refusing to leave. No report taken. Spangler Lane.
Suspicious person
12:06 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; report taken. Little John Road.
Identity theft
1:08 p.m., Murphys – Identity theft; theft and use of a bank card. Report taken. Mitchler Avenue.
Suspicious circumstances
10:54 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Baldwin Street.
Friday, March 27
Vandalism
9:22 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Subject arrested
12:46 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Suspicious person
8:23 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; report taken. Vista Del Lago Drive and Hogan Dam Road.
Saturday, March 28
Fraud
8:30 a.m., Milton – Fraud; fraudulent check. No report taken. Lanford Pacheo Road.
Theft
10:52 a.m., Arnold – Theft; shoplifting. No report taken. Blagen Road.
Trespassing
2:02 p.m., Murphys – Trespassing; RV repeatedly parking in parking lot with no camping allowed. No report taken. South Algiers Street.
Sunday, March 29
Disturbance
12:40 a.m., Murphys – Disturbance; verbal altercation. No report taken. Murphys Grade Road.
Alarm sounding
2 a.m., Copperopolis – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Crime other than burglary found. Black Creek Drive.
Vandalism
9:42 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Main Street.