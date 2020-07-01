Monday, June 22
Burglary
9 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Swiss Ranch Road.
Identity theft
10:36 a.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; unauthorized charges on a card. Report taken. Westhill Road.
Theft
12:34 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; mailbox broken into. Report taken. Russell Road.
Battery
4:04 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. O Rielly Street.
Tuesday, June 23
Fraud
9:31 a.m., Arnold – Fraud; report taken. Circle Drive.
Theft
9:46 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; package stolen. Report taken. McAtee Street.
Assault
10:15 a.m., Burson – Assault; report taken. Savage Way.
Vandalism
6:29 p.m., Arnold – Vandalism; report taken. Pine Drive.
Wednesday, June 24
Battery
9:45 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Battery; report taken. Church Street.
Battery
11:35 a.m., Tamarack – Battery; report taken. Lodge Pole Lane.
Battery
12:22 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; arrest made. Marshall Avenue.
Battery
3:26 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Battery; report taken. Blossom Lane.
Fraud
4:02 p.m., San Andreas – Fraud; report taken. Saddleback Drive.
Battery
5:53 p.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Murphys Grade Road.
Thursday, June 25
Theft
10:21 a.m., Murphys – Theft; sign taken. Report taken. Wylderidge Drive.
Burglary
12:07 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; signs taken from business. Report taken. Sequoia Avenue.
Identity theft
3:13 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Identity theft; report taken. East Old Emigrant Trail.
Burglary
3:52 p.m., Avery – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Avery Sheep Ranch Road.
Friday, June 26
Identity theft
7:45 a.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; no report taken. Dennis Court.
Traffic stop
5:13 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; report taken. Vista Del Lago Drive and Highway 26.
Trespassing
9:03 p.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; report taken. Angels Road.
Saturday, June 27
Suspicious person
8:09 a.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; arrest made. Jones Street.
Theft
9:21 a.m., Dorrington – Theft; wallet taken from a vehicle. Report taken. Navajo Drive.
Theft
10 a.m., Murphys – Theft; items taken from a vehicle. Report taken. Coyote Drive.
Burglary
5:07 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.
Disturbance
6:02 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Myrtle Street.
Sunday, June 28
Vandalism
10:14 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. No report taken. Sanguinetti Drive and O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Burglary
1:39 p.m., Avery – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Avery Sheep Ranch Road.
Assault
2:38 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; civil matter. No report taken. Old Stage Road.