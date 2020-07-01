Monday, June 22

Burglary

9 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Swiss Ranch Road.

Identity theft

10:36 a.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; unauthorized charges on a card. Report taken. Westhill Road.

Theft

12:34 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; mailbox broken into. Report taken. Russell Road.

Battery

4:04 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. O Rielly Street.

Tuesday, June 23

Fraud

9:31 a.m., Arnold – Fraud; report taken. Circle Drive.

Theft

9:46 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; package stolen. Report taken. McAtee Street.

Assault

10:15 a.m., Burson – Assault; report taken. Savage Way.

Vandalism

6:29 p.m., Arnold – Vandalism; report taken. Pine Drive.

Wednesday, June 24

Battery

9:45 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Battery; report taken. Church Street.

Battery

11:35 a.m., Tamarack – Battery; report taken. Lodge Pole Lane.

Battery

12:22 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; arrest made. Marshall Avenue.

Battery

3:26 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Battery; report taken. Blossom Lane.

Fraud

4:02 p.m., San Andreas – Fraud; report taken. Saddleback Drive.

Battery

5:53 p.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Murphys Grade Road.

Thursday, June 25

Theft

10:21 a.m., Murphys – Theft; sign taken. Report taken. Wylderidge Drive.

Burglary

12:07 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; signs taken from business. Report taken. Sequoia Avenue.

Identity theft

3:13 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Identity theft; report taken. East Old Emigrant Trail.

Burglary

3:52 p.m., Avery – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Avery Sheep Ranch Road.

Friday, June 26

Identity theft

7:45 a.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; no report taken. Dennis Court.

Traffic stop

5:13 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; report taken. Vista Del Lago Drive and Highway 26.

Trespassing

9:03 p.m., San Andreas – Trespassing; report taken. Angels Road.

Saturday, June 27

Suspicious person

8:09 a.m., Murphys – Suspicious person; arrest made. Jones Street.

Theft

9:21 a.m., Dorrington – Theft; wallet taken from a vehicle. Report taken. Navajo Drive.

Theft

10 a.m., Murphys – Theft; items taken from a vehicle. Report taken. Coyote Drive.

Burglary

5:07 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.

Disturbance

6:02 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Myrtle Street.

Sunday, June 28

Vandalism

10:14 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. No report taken. Sanguinetti Drive and O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Burglary

1:39 p.m., Avery – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Avery Sheep Ranch Road.

Assault

2:38 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; civil matter. No report taken. Old Stage Road.

