Monday, Sept. 21
Public intoxication
7:10 a.m., San Andreas – Public intoxication; arrest made. California Street and Lewis Avenue.
Subject arrested
9:52 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Theft
12:25 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; missing golf clubs. Report taken. Saddle Creek Drive.
Vandalism
3:22 p.m., Avery – Vandalism; damage to tires and fuel missing. Report taken. Rancho Paradiso.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Burglary
9:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Crestview Drive.
Burglary
7:14 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Worden Road.
Suspicious person
8:41 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. West St. Charles Street.
Battery
9:11 p.m., Arnold – Battery; report taken. Highway 4.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Burglary
10:39 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; vehicle burglary. Report taken. Fricot City Road.
Theft
10:52 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Garner Place.
Vandalism
11:25 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Oak Street.
Burglary
7:40 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Church Hill Road.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Disturbance
3:40 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; no report taken. Bald Mountain Road.
Suspicious circumstances
4:25 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Suspicious circumstances; no report taken. Happy Valley Road.
Friday, Sept. 25
Assault
6:14 p.m., Wallace – Assault; no report taken. Limestone Drive.
Criminal contempt
7:37 p.m., San Andreas – Criminal contempt; report taken. Monte Vista Court.
Traffic stop
7:37 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; citation issued. Hogan Dam Road.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Battery
9:30 a.m., Wilseyville – Battery; report taken. Blagen Boulevard.
Battery
8:28 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; altercation between employee and customer. Customer gone on arrival, employee declined to file charges. No report taken.
Firearms discharged
11:28 p.m., Arnold – Firearms discharged; citation issued. Blagen Road.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Assault
4:44 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; report taken. Golden Gate Drive.
Theft
5:20 p.m., Camp Connell – Theft; report taken. Forest Road 07N23.
Suspicious person
11:30 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 12.