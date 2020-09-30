Monday, Sept. 21

Public intoxication

7:10 a.m., San Andreas – Public intoxication; arrest made. California Street and Lewis Avenue.

Subject arrested

9:52 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Theft

12:25 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; missing golf clubs. Report taken. Saddle Creek Drive.

Vandalism

3:22 p.m., Avery – Vandalism; damage to tires and fuel missing. Report taken. Rancho Paradiso.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Burglary

9:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Crestview Drive.

Burglary

7:14 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Worden Road.

Suspicious person

8:41 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. West St. Charles Street.

Battery

9:11 p.m., Arnold – Battery; report taken. Highway 4.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Burglary

10:39 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; vehicle burglary. Report taken. Fricot City Road.

Theft

10:52 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Garner Place.

Vandalism

11:25 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Oak Street.

Burglary

7:40 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Church Hill Road.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Disturbance

3:40 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; no report taken. Bald Mountain Road.

Suspicious circumstances

4:25 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Suspicious circumstances; no report taken. Happy Valley Road.

Friday, Sept. 25

Assault

6:14 p.m., Wallace – Assault; no report taken. Limestone Drive.

Criminal contempt

7:37 p.m., San Andreas – Criminal contempt; report taken. Monte Vista Court.

Traffic stop

7:37 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; citation issued. Hogan Dam Road.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Battery

9:30 a.m., Wilseyville – Battery; report taken. Blagen Boulevard.

Battery

8:28 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; altercation between employee and customer. Customer gone on arrival, employee declined to file charges. No report taken.

Firearms discharged

11:28 p.m., Arnold – Firearms discharged; citation issued. Blagen Road.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Assault

4:44 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; report taken. Golden Gate Drive.

Theft

5:20 p.m., Camp Connell – Theft; report taken. Forest Road 07N23.

Suspicious person

11:30 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 12.

