Wednesday, July 3
Joyce Dunham, 80, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. at 554 Gold Strike Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and injuring power lines.
Lacy Ranae Hofstetter, 32, of Arnold, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. at Longman Lane, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of child cruelty resulting in possible injury or death.
Thursday, July 4
Timothy David Bower, 25, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. at 3214 Menominee Court, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm.
Barry Edward Delmonte, 23, of West Point, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. at Samm’s Gas Station in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Friday, July 5
Levi Doy Corbet Kesterson, 39, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a prohibited owner, grand theft of a firearm and violating probation.
Dennis Willard Fields Jr., 29, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. at 607 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of false imprisonment.
Macario Ray Gurion, 28, of West Point, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. at 678 Bald Mountain Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of revocation of command supervision.
Saturday, July 6
Grace Elizabeth Scargil, 61, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. at Pope and California streets in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of causing the harm or death of an elderly dependent, vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm and attempt to remove a firearm from a peace officer.
Kelly Louis Steely, 46, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. at 596 Hilderbrandt St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.