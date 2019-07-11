Wednesday, July 3

Joyce Dunham, 80, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. at 554 Gold Strike Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and injuring power lines.

Lacy Ranae Hofstetter, 32, of Arnold, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. at Longman Lane, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of child cruelty resulting in possible injury or death.

Thursday, July 4

Timothy David Bower, 25, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. at 3214 Menominee Court, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm.

Barry Edward Delmonte, 23, of West Point, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. at Samm’s Gas Station in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Friday, July 5

Levi Doy Corbet Kesterson, 39, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a prohibited owner, grand theft of a firearm and violating probation.

Dennis Willard Fields Jr., 29, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. at 607 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of false imprisonment.

Macario Ray Gurion, 28, of West Point, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. at 678 Bald Mountain Road, West Point, and booked on suspicion of revocation of command supervision.

Saturday, July 6

Grace Elizabeth Scargil, 61, of San Andreas, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. at Pope and California streets in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of causing the harm or death of an elderly dependent, vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm and attempt to remove a firearm from a peace officer.

Kelly Louis Steely, 46, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. at 596 Hilderbrandt St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.