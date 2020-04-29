Wednesday, April 22
Jeremy Vernon David Costa, 40, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. at 122 California St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of stalking and violating probation.
Donald David Kappler, 66, of Arnold, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. at 1800 Thunderbolt Trail, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Thursday, April 23
David Dwayne Smith, Jr., 41, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 3 p.m. at 979 Morado Circle, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Friday, April 24
Jeremy John Leatherman, 42, of San Andreas, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. at 55 W. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Jesiah James Macredes, 43, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. at 443 Lakeview Road, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of violating probation and causing harm or death of an elderly or dependent adult.
Christian Michael Rogers, 35, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. at Airport Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
David Manuel Aguilera, 62, of Arnold, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. at Calaveras Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person and possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.
Saturday, April 25
Sarah Lianne Rutherford, 27, of Arnold, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. at 702 Alpine Ave., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary.
Sunday, April 26
Collin James Arbuckle, 30, of West Point, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. at 1606 Valentine Hill Drive, West Point, and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
John Melvin Walter Cargile, 34, of Avery, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. at 324 S. Main St., Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of stalking.