Monday, Aug. 31
John Allen Logg, 47, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating parole and failing to register as a sex offender.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Anthony Michael Corral, 31, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. at 4916 Noland Court, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and battery with serious bodily injury.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Jimmy James King, 30, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. at Sequoia Rose Mobile Home Park in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision and violating probation.
Jonathan Eugene Sullivan, 36, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. at 3344 Meacham Ranch Road, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision and violating probation.
Friday, Sept. 4
Jason Daniel Cerrutti, 44, of Murphys, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Kim Christine Quinones, 54, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 10 a.m. at 33 Copper Meadow Drive, Copperopolis, and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
James Robert Ruvalcaba, 46, of Campo Seco, was arrested at 8:13 a.m. at 3942 Campo Seco Road, Campo Seco, and booked on suspicion of violating the terms of community supervision.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Rudi Michelle Brent, 32, of Murphys, was arrested at 6:11 a.m. at 1616 Ponderosa Way, Murphys, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.