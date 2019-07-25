Monday, July 15
Disturbance
12:52 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Black Creek Drive.
Burglary
9:06 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.
Burglary
11:08 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; theft of firearm. Report taken. Foothill Road.
Identity theft
3:09 p.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; unauthorized withdrawal from bank account. Citation issued. Myrtle Street.
Theft
5:09 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; citation issued. Baldwin Street.
Disturbance
9 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Fricot City Road.
Tuesday, July 16
Vandalism
10:42 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; gate damaged. Report taken. Victory Lane.
Disturbance
12:29 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation over slow service. Report taken. Highway 12.
Theft
6:01 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Bellview Street.
Vandalism
9:27 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Miller Court.
Wednesday, July 17
Subject arrested
10:31 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; officer-initiated activity. Arrest made. Pope Street and Roberts Avenue.
Burglary
12:32 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Disturbance
4:33 p.m., Avery – Disturbance; arrest made. Moran Road.
Thursday, July 18
Vandalism
7:01 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; damage to door. Report taken. Highway 12.
Fraud
9:48 a.m., Murphys – Fraud; report taken. Highway 4.
Burglary
12:38 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Russell Road.
Disturbance
4:51 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; report taken. Pine Drive.
Friday, July 19
Burglary
6:48 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a school. Report taken. Blagen Road.
Theft
8:28 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; tenants took items when moving out. Report taken. Pope Street.
Disturbance
10:48 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; report of disgruntled employee. Report taken. Highway 4.
Identity theft
3:30 p.m., Copperopolis – Identity theft; report taken. South Horseshoe Drive.
Trespassing
6:53 p.m., Burson – Trespassing; arrest made. Highway 12.
Saturday, July 20
Suspicious person
12:54 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made for possession of a stolen firearm. Vista Del Lago West.
Alarm sounding
3:01 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. West Center Street.
Firearms discharged
9:10 p.m., West Point – Firearms discharged; report taken. John Eaph Trail.
Sunday, July 21
Suspicious or parked vehicle
9:52 a.m., West Point – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report of abandoned vehicle. Report taken. Blue Mountain Road.
Fraud
11:40 a.m., West Point – Fraud; report taken. Bald Mountain Road.
Burglary
2:16 p.m., Vallecito – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road.
Battery
6:42 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Baldwin Street.