Monday, July 15

Disturbance

12:52 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Black Creek Drive.

Burglary

9:06 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 12.

Burglary

11:08 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; theft of firearm. Report taken. Foothill Road.

Identity theft

3:09 p.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; unauthorized withdrawal from bank account. Citation issued. Myrtle Street.

Theft

5:09 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; citation issued. Baldwin Street.

Disturbance

9 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Fricot City Road.

Tuesday, July 16

Vandalism

10:42 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Vandalism; gate damaged. Report taken. Victory Lane.

Disturbance

12:29 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation over slow service. Report taken. Highway 12.

Theft

6:01 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Bellview Street.

Vandalism

9:27 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; report taken. Miller Court.

Wednesday, July 17

Subject arrested

10:31 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; officer-initiated activity. Arrest made. Pope Street and Roberts Avenue.

Burglary

12:32 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Disturbance

4:33 p.m., Avery – Disturbance; arrest made. Moran Road.

Thursday, July 18

Vandalism

7:01 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; damage to door. Report taken. Highway 12.

Fraud

9:48 a.m., Murphys – Fraud; report taken. Highway 4.

Burglary

12:38 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Russell Road.

Disturbance

4:51 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; report taken. Pine Drive.

Friday, July 19

Burglary

6:48 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a school. Report taken. Blagen Road.

Theft

8:28 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; tenants took items when moving out. Report taken. Pope Street.

Disturbance

10:48 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; report of disgruntled employee. Report taken. Highway 4.

Identity theft

3:30 p.m., Copperopolis – Identity theft; report taken. South Horseshoe Drive.

Trespassing

6:53 p.m., Burson – Trespassing; arrest made. Highway 12.

Saturday, July 20

Suspicious person

12:54 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; arrest made for possession of a stolen firearm. Vista Del Lago West.

Alarm sounding

3:01 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. West Center Street.

Firearms discharged

9:10 p.m., West Point – Firearms discharged; report taken. John Eaph Trail.

Sunday, July 21

Suspicious or parked vehicle

9:52 a.m., West Point – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report of abandoned vehicle. Report taken. Blue Mountain Road.

Fraud

11:40 a.m., West Point – Fraud; report taken. Bald Mountain Road.

Burglary

2:16 p.m., Vallecito – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road.

Battery

6:42 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Baldwin Street.

