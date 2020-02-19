Monday, Feb. 10

Disturbance

1:53 a.m., Murphys – Disturbance; altercation heard at neighboring house. Report taken. Northwood Drive.

Trespassing

2:52 p.m., Copperopolis – Trespassing; damage to a gate and possible break-in. Report taken. Loliondo Ranch Road.

Traffic stop

8:05 p.m., Copperopolis – Traffic stop; one arrested on local warrant. Little John Road and Flint Trail.

Battery

8:20 p.m., Paloma – Battery; reported physical altercation and parties separated. Report taken. Paloma Road.

Battery

9:43 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; physical altercation. Arrest made. Toyon Drive.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Suspicious or parked vehicle

10:32 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Highway 26.

Burglary

11 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; mail stolen. Report taken. Highway 12.

Theft

7:10 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; signs stolen. Report taken. O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Connor Estates Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Disturbance

11:07 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; verbal altercation. Report taken. Kuehn Avenue.

Burglary

12:18 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Bald Mountain Road.

Vandalism

12:23 p.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; report taken. Quail Hill Road.

Traffic stop

9:24 p.m., Angels Camp – Traffic stop; report taken. North Main Street.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Disturbance

3:29 a.m., Wilseyville – Disturbance; restraining order violation. Report taken. Blagen Boulevard.

Theft

8:32 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; bicycle taken from yard. Report taken. Toyanza Drive.

Forgery

9:57 a.m., Murphys – Forgery; report taken. Sugarbush Lane.

Battery

9:01 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Fricot City Road.

Suspicious person

9:19 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; report taken. Sequoia Avenue.

Burglary

9:48 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Sparrowk Road.

Disturbance

10:55 p.m., Camp Connell – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Chumash Circle.

Friday, Feb. 14

Disturbance

12:31 a.m., West Point – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Winton Road.

Disturbance

1:54 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; noise complaint. Arrest made. El Dorado Trail and Murray Creek Road.

Burglary

7:20 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 49.

Disturbance

1:17 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; report taken. Highway 4.

Criminal contempt

3:24 p.m., Angels Camp – Criminal contempt; report taken. Shetland Court.

Theft

5 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Glen Court.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

9:21 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious or parked vehicle; stolen vehicle recovered. Report taken. Highway 4 and Shirley Road.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Suspicious or parked vehicle

11:08 a.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious or parked vehicle; citation issued. Whittle Road.

Disturbance

1:58 p.m., Paloma – Disturbance; uncontrollable child. Report taken. Paloma Road.

Disturbance

3:43 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Feather Drive.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Burglary

10:20 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Shady Circle.

Traffic stop

12:18 p.m., San Andreas – Traffic stop; subject cited on county warrant. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Suspicious person

5:15 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; one arrested on local warrants. Report taken. East St. Charles Street and Gatewood Avenue.

Disturbance

11:32 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report of physical altercation. Report taken. Golden Gate Drive.

