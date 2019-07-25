Monday, July 15
Sandy Arlene Sims, 50, of Mokelumne Hill, was arrested at 11:00 a.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office lobby, and booked on suspicion of failure to appear in court on a felony charge.
Jason Bryant Yarnell, 45, of Arnold, was arrested at 9 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail, and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs resulting in great bodily injury.
Tuesday, July 16
Jessica James Brauer, 28, of Jenny Lind, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. at 9845 Scenic Valley Drive, Jenny Lind, and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, July 17
Nicholas Joseph Allen Frazier, 36, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. at Pope Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of revocation of command supervision.
Sylwia Kmon, 45, of Avery, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. at 4482 Moran Road, Avery, and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to children resulting in possible injury or death.
Nai Lin Saechao, 52, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. at 5146 Michel Road, Mountain Ranch, and booked on suspicion of keeping a place to sell a controlled substance, cultivating marijuana and possessing marijuana for sale.
Thursday, July 18
Carlos Barbaro Nunez Sr., 53, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. at 3937 Highway 26, Valley Springs, and booked on suspicion of perjury, offering a false or forged instrument for filing, and false pretenses.
Friday, July 19
Lafayette Bernard Harden Jr., 22, of San Andreas, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. at 578 W. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
Tanner Jordan Escamilla, 20, of Burson, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Saturday, July 20
Shaun Nicholas Johnson, 31, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 3 p.m. at the Sierra Gas Station, Angels Camp, and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Tonya Elaine Rogers, 41, of West Point, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. at the Academy Club on Main Street, West Point, and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Jordan Michael Molesworth, 29, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.