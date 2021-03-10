Monday, March 1
Theft
1:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Da Lee Road.
Burglary
1:56 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. East Murray Creek Road.
Vandalism
11:47 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; no report taken. San Antone Road.
Tuesday, March 2
Subject arrested
8:34 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Trespassing
1:54 p.m., Burson – Trespassing; report taken. Stedman Ranch Road.
Battery
11:11 p.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. Higdon Spink Cutoff Road.
Wednesday, March 3
Theft
8:30 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; tools stolen. Report taken. Nove Way.
Suspicious person
2:14 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; citation issued on multiple warrants. Paloma Road.
Disturbance
7:54 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; no report taken. Sandalwood Drive.
Thursday, March 4
Suspicious person
12:19 p.m., Wilseyville – Suspicious person; report taken. Associated Office and North Railroad Flat roads.
Burglary
3:33 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Goshawk Court.
Friday, March 5
Assault
8:26 a.m., West Point – Assault; report taken. Higdon Spink Cutoff Road.
Identity theft
10:05 a.m., San Andreas – Identity theft; online account hacked. Report taken. Russell Road.
Theft
2:52 p.m., Arnold – Theft; no report taken. Camanche Drive.
Saturday, March 6
Assault
8:34 a.m., Valley Springs – Assault; report taken. Da Lee Road.
Burglary
11:56 a.m., Tamarack – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 4.
Disturbance
2 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; neighbor blaring music in retaliation for a crowing rooster. No report taken. Monte Vista Court.
Burglary
6:33 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Sunday, March 7
Public intoxication
3:35 a.m., San Andreas – Public intoxication; arrest made. Mountain Ranch Road.
Disturbance
2:10 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; no report taken. Market Street.