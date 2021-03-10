Monday, March 1

Theft

1:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Da Lee Road.

Burglary

1:56 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. East Murray Creek Road.

Vandalism

11:47 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; no report taken. San Antone Road.

Tuesday, March 2

Subject arrested

8:34 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Trespassing

1:54 p.m., Burson – Trespassing; report taken. Stedman Ranch Road.

Battery

11:11 p.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. Higdon Spink Cutoff Road.

Wednesday, March 3

Theft

8:30 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; tools stolen. Report taken. Nove Way.

Suspicious person

2:14 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; citation issued on multiple warrants. Paloma Road.

Disturbance

7:54 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; no report taken. Sandalwood Drive.

Thursday, March 4

Suspicious person

12:19 p.m., Wilseyville – Suspicious person; report taken. Associated Office and North Railroad Flat roads.

Burglary

3:33 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Goshawk Court.

Friday, March 5

Assault

8:26 a.m., West Point – Assault; report taken. Higdon Spink Cutoff Road.

Identity theft

10:05 a.m., San Andreas – Identity theft; online account hacked. Report taken. Russell Road.

Theft

2:52 p.m., Arnold – Theft; no report taken. Camanche Drive.

Saturday, March 6

Assault

8:34 a.m., Valley Springs – Assault; report taken. Da Lee Road.

Burglary

11:56 a.m., Tamarack – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 4.

Disturbance

2 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; neighbor blaring music in retaliation for a crowing rooster. No report taken. Monte Vista Court.

Burglary

6:33 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Sunday, March 7

Public intoxication

3:35 a.m., San Andreas – Public intoxication; arrest made. Mountain Ranch Road.

Disturbance

2:10 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; no report taken. Market Street.

