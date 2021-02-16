Monday, Feb. 8
Suspicious or parked vehicle
8:28 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Miller Court.
Criminal contempt
8:28 p.m., Hathaway Pines – Criminal contempt; report taken. Hillcrest Drive.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Theft
9:14 a.m., Camp Connell – Theft; no report taken. Blackfoot Circle.
Suspicious person
7:56 p.m., Burson – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 12.
Burglary
9:52 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, in progress; no report taken. Papoose Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Disturbance
2:28 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Assault
3:42 p.m., Murphys – Assault; no report taken. Surrey Court.
Vandalism
4:24 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Rose Street.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Identity theft
12:39 p.m., San Andreas – Identity theft; attempted phone scam. No report taken. Calaveritas Road.
Theft
9:07 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; wallet stolen. Report taken. Glen Side Court.
Friday, Feb. 12
Battery
4:55 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Assault with a deadly weapon
7:12 p.m., Wallace – Assault with a deadly weapon; report taken. Wallace Lake Drive and Camanche Parkway South.
Disturbance
7:28 p.m., Wilseyville – Disturbance; report taken. Blue Mountain Road.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Burglary
5:30 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Botfuher Road.
Battery
6:21 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Deer Field Circle.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Theft
3:33 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.
Assault
10:51 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; no report taken. Pope Street.