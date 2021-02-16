Monday, Feb. 8

Suspicious or parked vehicle

8:28 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Miller Court.

Criminal contempt

8:28 p.m., Hathaway Pines – Criminal contempt; report taken. Hillcrest Drive.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Theft

9:14 a.m., Camp Connell – Theft; no report taken. Blackfoot Circle.

Suspicious person

7:56 p.m., Burson – Suspicious person; arrest made. Highway 12.

Burglary

9:52 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, in progress; no report taken. Papoose Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Disturbance

2:28 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.

Assault

3:42 p.m., Murphys – Assault; no report taken. Surrey Court.

Vandalism

4:24 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Rose Street.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Identity theft

12:39 p.m., San Andreas – Identity theft; attempted phone scam. No report taken. Calaveritas Road.

Theft

9:07 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; wallet stolen. Report taken. Glen Side Court.

Friday, Feb. 12

Battery

4:55 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Assault with a deadly weapon

7:12 p.m., Wallace – Assault with a deadly weapon; report taken. Wallace Lake Drive and Camanche Parkway South.

Disturbance

7:28 p.m., Wilseyville – Disturbance; report taken. Blue Mountain Road.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Burglary

5:30 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Botfuher Road.

Battery

6:21 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Deer Field Circle.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Theft

3:33 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.

Assault

10:51 p.m., San Andreas – Assault; no report taken. Pope Street.

