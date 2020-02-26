Monday, Feb. 17

Forgery

9:43 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Forgery; report taken. Lombardi Drive.

Criminal contempt

6:19 p.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; no report taken. Little John Road.

Forgery

7 p.m., San Andreas – Forgery; fake money located in jail. Report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Disturbance

9:11 a.m., Burson – Disturbance; report taken. Burson Road.

Cruelty to animals

11:58 a.m., Valley Springs – Cruelty to animals; no report taken. Evans Road.

Open door

1:08 p.m., Arnold – Open door; report taken. Oak Circle.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Burglary

7:52 a.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Sugarbush Lane.

Suspicious circumstances

9:11 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Pine Street.

Suspicious person

3:44 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. East St. Charles Street.

Burglary

3:48 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Glen Court.

Disturbance

4:01 p.m., Angels Camp – Disturbance; altercation at a campground. Report taken. Whittle Road.

Battery

5:32 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Battery; report taken. Worden Road.

Disturbance

7:13 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; landlord-tenant dispute. Report taken. Greensboro Way.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Theft

8:31 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; equipment stolen. Report taken. Highway 49 and Big Bar Road.

Disturbance

11:23 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; on-going dispute. No report taken. Worden Road.

Traffic stop

12:05 p.m., Copperopolis – Traffic stop; citation issued. Spangler Lane.

Friday, Feb. 21

Disturbance

1:53 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Nall Street.

Burglary

6:01 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; items taken from a vehicle. Report taken. Highway 26.

Disturbance

11:26 a.m., West Point – Disturbance; altercation between family members. Report taken. Higdon Spink Road.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

8:38 p.m., West Point – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Highway 26 and Associated Office Road.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Disturbance

8:33 a.m., Paloma – Disturbance; two arrested. Report taken. Main Street.

Burglary

8:46 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; wallet taken from a vehicle. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Burglary

9:55 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; items taken from a vehicle. Report taken. Gold Strike Road.

Theft

11:18 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; items taken from a driveway. Report taken. North Main Street.

Theft

1:44 p.m., Avery – Theft; report taken. Moran Road.

Disturbance

5:01 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; dispute between neighbors. Report taken. Hill Top Drive.

Suspicious person

7:56 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; citation issued. Highway 4.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

8:30 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Suspicious or parked vehicle; one vehicle towed. Report taken. East Center Street and Easy Bird Road.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Trespassing

9:41 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Trespassing; gates removed from property. Report taken. Doe Road.

Vandalism

1:48 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Vandalism; damage to fence and signs. Citation issued. Blossom Lane.

Theft

7:13 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. West Old Emigrant Trail.

Traffic stop

8:14 p.m., Avery – Traffic stop; citation issued. Highway 4.

