Monday, Feb. 17
Forgery
9:43 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Forgery; report taken. Lombardi Drive.
Criminal contempt
6:19 p.m., Copperopolis – Criminal contempt; no report taken. Little John Road.
Forgery
7 p.m., San Andreas – Forgery; fake money located in jail. Report taken. Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Disturbance
9:11 a.m., Burson – Disturbance; report taken. Burson Road.
Cruelty to animals
11:58 a.m., Valley Springs – Cruelty to animals; no report taken. Evans Road.
Open door
1:08 p.m., Arnold – Open door; report taken. Oak Circle.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Burglary
7:52 a.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Sugarbush Lane.
Suspicious circumstances
9:11 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Pine Street.
Suspicious person
3:44 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. East St. Charles Street.
Burglary
3:48 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Glen Court.
Disturbance
4:01 p.m., Angels Camp – Disturbance; altercation at a campground. Report taken. Whittle Road.
Battery
5:32 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Battery; report taken. Worden Road.
Disturbance
7:13 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; landlord-tenant dispute. Report taken. Greensboro Way.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Theft
8:31 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; equipment stolen. Report taken. Highway 49 and Big Bar Road.
Disturbance
11:23 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; on-going dispute. No report taken. Worden Road.
Traffic stop
12:05 p.m., Copperopolis – Traffic stop; citation issued. Spangler Lane.
Friday, Feb. 21
Disturbance
1:53 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Nall Street.
Burglary
6:01 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; items taken from a vehicle. Report taken. Highway 26.
Disturbance
11:26 a.m., West Point – Disturbance; altercation between family members. Report taken. Higdon Spink Road.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
8:38 p.m., West Point – Suspicious or parked vehicle; report taken. Highway 26 and Associated Office Road.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Disturbance
8:33 a.m., Paloma – Disturbance; two arrested. Report taken. Main Street.
Burglary
8:46 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; wallet taken from a vehicle. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Burglary
9:55 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; items taken from a vehicle. Report taken. Gold Strike Road.
Theft
11:18 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; items taken from a driveway. Report taken. North Main Street.
Theft
1:44 p.m., Avery – Theft; report taken. Moran Road.
Disturbance
5:01 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; dispute between neighbors. Report taken. Hill Top Drive.
Suspicious person
7:56 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; citation issued. Highway 4.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
8:30 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Suspicious or parked vehicle; one vehicle towed. Report taken. East Center Street and Easy Bird Road.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Trespassing
9:41 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Trespassing; gates removed from property. Report taken. Doe Road.
Vandalism
1:48 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Vandalism; damage to fence and signs. Citation issued. Blossom Lane.
Theft
7:13 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. West Old Emigrant Trail.
Traffic stop
8:14 p.m., Avery – Traffic stop; citation issued. Highway 4.