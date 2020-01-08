Monday, Dec. 30

Shannon Lee McBride, 27, of Angels Camp, was arrested at 5 p.m. at Haskill Lane and Meacham Ranch Road in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle or vessel.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Joshua Gary Riddell, 30, of West Point, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. at Acorn Lane and Bald Mountain Road in West Point and booked on suspicion of violating probation and being in posession of a firearm as a felon.

Nicolas Gallegos, 26, of San Joaquin Country, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. at 425 Market St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm on a police officer or firefighter likely resulting in great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and violating probation.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Mathew Charles Forrest Holocker, 22, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. at Calaveras High School in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Friday, Jan. 3

Richard Anthony Serva, 30, of Hathaway Pines, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. at Copello Road and Highway 49 in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of violating parole.

Ronnie Guy Young, 51, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. at Highway 26 near the Amador County line and booked on suspicion of evading police with disregard to safety and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Steven Aurthur Williams, 43, of Valley Springs, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. at Highway 12 and Burson Road outside Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary, violating probation and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Nicholas Joseph Allen Frazier, 36, of San Andreas, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. at 550 E. St. Charles St., San Andreas, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

John Glenn Killer, 42, of Arnold, was arrested at 1 a.m. at 1790 Tamarack Drive, Arnold, and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

